Harvest Authentic Market Products to Test in Select Philadelphia Shoprites

New company of African-made products bringing an array of beauty, health, food, and home products to the U.S.
By: Harvest Authentic Market
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Dec. 4, 2019 - PRLog -- Harvest Authentic Market will introduce over 100 products from Ghana - cosmetics, coffee, herbs, and other food products - to the U.S., with a test marketing campaign at select Shoprites in Philadelphia. On the first and second weekends in December, two of the ShopRite Supermarkets operated by the Brown family, will have product demonstrations of Harvest products. Customers will have the opportunity to sample beauty products and taste food products from Harvest.

Harvest is utilizing Ghana-based products as a gateway to Africa's multitude of SMEs - small and medium-sized enterprises. "We are so excited to bring these African-made products to the U.S." says King Global Ventures (KGV) founder and Harvest CEO King Ohene Obeng Asomaning. "I started Harvest Authentic Market out of the need to boost commerce, help eliminate poverty, and increase sustainability in Ghana. Agriculture is a leading contributor to Ghana's GDP, and agro-industry is the backbone of not only Ghana, but all of Africa. We plan to execute this plan in other parts of Africa, once we've seen the growth and the positive outcomes in Ghana."

Harvest Authentic Market product demonstrations will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on December 7th and 8th at the ShopRite of Cheltenham, located on 2385 Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham, PA and on December 14th and 15th at the ShopRite of Island Avenue, located on 2957 Island Avenue in Philadelphia, PA.

About Harvest Authentic Market
The Harvest Authentic Market, a subsidiary of KGV, is a commodity and agriculture network that brings African-made, African-grown products to mainstream global markets. The network consists of businesses, educational entities, community organizations and 17,000 commercial farmers across regions in and around Ghana. Within this network, farmers and producers receive training, technology, marketing, business development, and other capacity-building assistance. Products include furniture, cosmetics, beauty and health products, and food. Harvest farmers produce an organic supply of cocoa, coffee, plantain, moringa, fresh produce, and fish. Ten percent of its proceeds are invested in Denkyem, a non-profit that supports job creation and educational opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math, Sports & Agriculture (STEAMSA). Visit www.harvestauthenticmarket.com for more information.

About Brown's Super Stores
Brown's Super Stores is a family-owned and operated supermarket chain of 10 Philadelphia area ShopRite supermarkets and 2 Fresh Grocer supermarkets, and was founded in 1988 by President and CEO Jeffrey Brown. Brown's is headquartered in Westville, NJ. The Company is well known for its state-of-the-art supermarkets that are spotlessly clean, offering a wide variety of fresh food, low prices and friendly customer service. Brown's has been well recognized for its dedication to the communities it serves and was recognized by The White House for its efforts in serving urban communities who lack affordable, fresh and healthy food. Brown's most recent efforts have included programs for the training and hiring of those who were previously incarcerated and a focus on wellness for the various communities they do business in. For more information, please visit us at www.brownschefsmarket.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.b...)

360 Marketing & PR, LLC.
Vania Abdul-Badee
***@360mpr.com
