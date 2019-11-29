News By Tag
Harvest Authentic Market Products to Test in Select Philadelphia Shoprites
New company of African-made products bringing an array of beauty, health, food, and home products to the U.S.
Harvest is utilizing Ghana-based products as a gateway to Africa's multitude of SMEs - small and medium-sized enterprises. "We are so excited to bring these African-made products to the U.S." says King Global Ventures (KGV) founder and Harvest CEO King Ohene Obeng Asomaning. "I started Harvest Authentic Market out of the need to boost commerce, help eliminate poverty, and increase sustainability in Ghana. Agriculture is a leading contributor to Ghana's GDP, and agro-industry is the backbone of not only Ghana, but all of Africa. We plan to execute this plan in other parts of Africa, once we've seen the growth and the positive outcomes in Ghana."
Harvest Authentic Market product demonstrations will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on December 7th and 8th at the ShopRite of Cheltenham, located on 2385 Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham, PA and on December 14th and 15th at the ShopRite of Island Avenue, located on 2957 Island Avenue in Philadelphia, PA.
The Harvest Authentic Market, a subsidiary of KGV, is a commodity and agriculture network that brings African-made, African-grown products to mainstream global markets. The network consists of businesses, educational entities, community organizations and 17,000 commercial farmers across regions in and around Ghana. Within this network, farmers and producers receive training, technology, marketing, business development, and other capacity-building assistance. Products include furniture, cosmetics, beauty and health products, and food. Harvest farmers produce an organic supply of cocoa, coffee, plantain, moringa, fresh produce, and fish. Ten percent of its proceeds are invested in Denkyem, a non-profit that supports job creation and educational opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math, Sports & Agriculture (STEAMSA). Visit www.harvestauthenticmarket.com for more information.
Brown's Super Stores is a family-owned and operated supermarket chain of 10 Philadelphia area ShopRite supermarkets and 2 Fresh Grocer supermarkets, and was founded in 1988 by President and CEO Jeffrey Brown. Brown's is headquartered in Westville, NJ. The Company is well known for its state-of-the-
