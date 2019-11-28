News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrick Rothfuss Is Reminding You About Worldbuilders 2019 Fundraiser
By: Worldbuilders
Beginning December 3 to December 17, 2019, all money raised during the 2019 two-week fundraiser will go to Heifer International to support their humanitarian efforts worldwide.
Founded eleven years ago by the Kingkiller Chronicles creator Patrick Rothfuss, Worldbuilders has raised more than $9.6 million for Heifer International. Last year, Worldbuilders gave away games, books, and other fabulous prizes.
Worldbuilders began simply, one day in the living room of Patrick Rothfuss. As his first novel, The Name of the Wind began to gather a fan base; he saw an opportunity to engage them to help others. He asked people to donate to Heifer International because he liked their philosophy of "teaching someone to fish." To sweeten the pot, he offered signed books (first editions and out of print versions) and posters from his own world. It wasn't long before other authors were donating books and other geeky prizes. It was incredibly successful.
According to Rothfuss, Worldbuilders does one thing: raise money for charities they respect that might otherwise get overlooked by the geek community. The Worldbuilders team is full of geeks, gamers, and book nerds, and people who tend to respect intelligent solutions–whether it's a rock-solid magic system in a favorite fantasy series or an airtight game mechanic that's easy to learn and offers amazing variety.
Donors will receive a chance to win awesome books, games, and other prizes. There will be auctions for prizes that role-playing gamers can use in their own games, rare collectibles, and plenty of stories to share. As in years past, the most creative and interesting folks in the writing and gaming industries will be joining the fun. Watch for special blog posts, tweets (https://twitter.com/
Please visit: https://worldbuilders.org
About Worldbuilders
Worldbuilders believe that people will always help others when given the chance. It's their aim to give everyone that chance.
Worldbuilders is a non-profit that does one thing: they raise money for charities they respect that might otherwise get overlooked by the geek community. The Worldbuilders team is full of geeks, gamers, and book nerds, and people who tend to respect intelligent solutions–whether it's a rock-solid magic system in a favorite fantasy series, or an airtight game mechanic that's easy to learn and offers amazing variety. Over the last ten years, Worldbuilders–
Patrick Rothfuss is the bestselling author of The Kingkiller Chronicle. His first novel, The Name of the Wind, won the Quill Award and was a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year. Its sequel, The Wise Man's Fear, debuted at #1 on The New York Times bestseller chart and won the David Gemmell Legend Award. His novels have appeared on NPR's Top 100 Science Fiction/Fantasy Books list and Locus' Best 21st Century Fantasy Novels list. Pat lives in Wisconsin, where he builds box forts with his children and runs Worldbuilders, a book-centered charity that has raised more than $9.6 million for Heifer International. He can be found at patrickrothfuss.com and on Twitter at @patrickrothfuss.
Heifer International
Heifer's mission is to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth. For more than 70 years, Heifer International has provided livestock and environmentally sound agricultural training to improve the lives of those who struggle daily for reliable sources of food and income. Heifer is currently working in more than 25 countries, including the United States, to help communities become more self-reliant and lift farming families to a living income. For information, visit heifer.org, read our blog (http://www.heifer.org/
Contact
Kevin Lampe
***@kurthlampe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse