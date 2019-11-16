News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Luke's HealthNow to Air November 25 on WFMZ Channel 69
The latest episode features specialists from St. Luke's University Health Network discussing diabetes and wound care.
By: ASR Media Productions
Diabetes and Wound Care, taped before a live studio audience, welcomes a team of St. Luke's specialists including Steven Bowers, D.O., a board-certified family physician and network medical director of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. Also featured are endocrinologist, Ashish Shah, M.D., and board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and podiatrist, Eric Bronfenbrenner, D.P.M. Hosted by Ashley Russo, president and executive producer of ASR Media Productions, the program is a collaboration with St. Luke's University Health Network.
"St. Luke's as a network provides everything you need. It has all the specialists and it continues to grow and expand," says Dr. Bowers. "I think it's a fantastic network."
St. Luke's HealthNow complements other St. Luke's health and wellness programming including Talk with Your Doctor, a 30-minute live call-in show now in its 21st year, as well as The PEAK TV, (http://www.thepeaktv.com/
St. Luke's HealthNow, Talk with Your Doctor, and The PEAK TV air in rotation every Monday at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 (Service Electric channel 508 and RCN channel 1007). Check local listings for show schedule and topics.
[Photo cred: Dylan Sweeney; from L-R: Russo, Bowers, Shah, Bronfenbrenner]
##
About St. Luke's
St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, nationally recognized network providing services at six hospitals and more than 200 sites, primarily in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and in Warren County, New Jersey. The Network recently was honored with its second consecutive 100 Top Hospitals™ Award from Truven Health Analytics® in the Major Teaching Hospital Category. St. Luke's Quakertown Campus was also recognized as a 100 Top Hospital in the Small Community Hospital category.
About ASR Media Productions
ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award-winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary storytelling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. www.asrmediaproductions.com.
Contact
Tina Hasselbusch
***@socialtmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse