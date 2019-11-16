News By Tag
Badu Networks' New WarpEngine-X™ Release Brings C10M Scalability and Performance to the Cloud
Newly released version of WarpEngine-X™ was developed to meet the peak usage requirements of the world's major public cloud and SaaS vendors and their largest enterprise customers
Badu Networks
As cloud adoption goes mainstream, enterprise IT teams increasingly find themselves struggling with hosted application performance. User frustration with applications such as Office 365, Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, and many others is well known. IT administrators typically try to address this poor performance by upgrading VM memory and CPU, as well as their network, to add bandwidth. These upgrades can be costly and largely ineffective because they don't address the root of the problem – virtualization jitter.
In a virtualized public or private cloud environment, VM crosstalk and hypervisor transfer delays create jitter that network protocols such as TCP treat as a sign of congestion, slowing traffic to prevent data loss, even when plenty of bandwidth is available. This virtualization jitter is compounded by jitter from hosted applications that often stream data in unpredictable bursts. In addition, the last mile wireless connections most users rely on to access the cloud frequently suffer from RF interference, fading and other issues that produce more jitter. All these factors combine to create unprecedented levels of jitter, leading network throughput to collapse and cloud applications to stall, even when more than enough VM memory, CPU and bandwidth are available.
WarpEngine-X™
Availability
WarpEngine-X version C18 is available now. Request an evaluation and learn more about how WarpEngine-X overcomes the challenges faced by Cloud and SaaS vendors, and their customers at: https://www.badunetworks.com/
About Badu Networks,
Badu Networks provides patented next generation network optimization technology that delivers dramatic improvements in WAN, mobile and Wi-Fi network performance and throughput without costly and disruptive upgrades, enabling customers to maximize ROI from their existing infrastructure. Our innovative software and appliance solutions significantly reduce webpage load times, accelerate enterprise applications hosted on-premises and in the cloud, and speed traffic across the Internet. Learn more at http://www.badunetworks.com/
