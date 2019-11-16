 
Badu Networks' New WarpEngine-X™ Release Brings C10M Scalability and Performance to the Cloud

Newly released version of WarpEngine-X™ was developed to meet the peak usage requirements of the world's major public cloud and SaaS vendors and their largest enterprise customers 
Badu Networks' WarpEngine-X Makes Cloud Applications Perform and Scale
Badu Networks' WarpEngine-X Makes Cloud Applications Perform and Scale
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Nov. 21, 2019 - PRLog -- Badu Networks, the leader in next generation optimization for WAN, Wi-Fi and mobile networks, is pleased to announce the release of version C18 of its flagship WarpEngine-X™ product, to meet the performance demands of the largest enterprise cloud and SaaS deployments. This latest version adds a virtualized WarpEngine-X as a delivery option and comes with a smaller runtime footprint designed for the memory and CPU constraints imposed by public cloud environments such as AWS and Azure. This new release also doubles capacity and supports up to 10 million proxied sessions – subject to memory configuration – while being able to service over 50,000 new proxied sessions per second.

As cloud adoption goes mainstream, enterprise IT teams increasingly find themselves struggling with hosted application performance. User frustration with applications such as Office 365, Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, and many others is well known. IT administrators typically try to address this poor performance by upgrading VM memory and CPU, as well as their network, to add bandwidth. These upgrades can be costly and largely ineffective because they don't address the root of the problem – virtualization jitter.

In a virtualized public or private cloud environment, VM crosstalk and hypervisor transfer delays create jitter that network protocols such as TCP treat as a sign of congestion, slowing traffic to prevent data loss, even when plenty of bandwidth is available. This virtualization jitter is compounded by jitter from hosted applications that often stream data in unpredictable bursts.  In addition, the last mile wireless connections most users rely on to access the cloud frequently suffer from RF interference, fading and other issues that produce more jitter. All these factors combine to create unprecedented levels of jitter, leading network throughput to collapse and cloud applications to stall, even when more than enough VM memory, CPU and bandwidth are available.

WarpEngine-X™ version C18 leverages Badu Networks' patented technology to eliminate jitter-induced throughput collapse, and bring C10M levels of performance and scalability to the cloud. It also provides protection against Intel meltdown and Spectre CVE security vulnerabilities that have had a significant impact on cloud environments.

Availability 
WarpEngine-X version C18 is available now.  Request an evaluation and learn more about how WarpEngine-X overcomes the challenges faced by Cloud and SaaS vendors, and their customers at: https://www.badunetworks.com/products/warpengine-x/ .

About​ ​Badu​ ​Networks,​ ​Inc. 
Badu Networks provides patented next generation network optimization technology that delivers dramatic improvements in WAN, mobile and Wi-Fi network performance and throughput without costly and disruptive upgrades, enabling customers to maximize ROI from their existing infrastructure. Our innovative software and appliance solutions significantly reduce webpage load times, accelerate enterprise applications hosted on-premises and in the cloud, and speed traffic across the Internet.  Learn more at http://www.badunetworks.com/.

Email:***@badunetworks.com Email Verified
