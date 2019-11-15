Solution for fast electronic prototyping challenges

BRUSSELS
- Nov. 20, 2019
- PRLog
-- More and more machines and devices contain electronics. These electronics ensure that our devices become smarter and easier to use. The hardware consists of a PCB with components (a PCBA). In most cases customers choose a custom made development. This way, the engineer is not bound to defaults and there are no unnecessary components. The first prototype can be produced when the digital design is ready. A working prototype (right first time) is an important milestone in a project. An engineer is able to make substantiated statements about quality, the working of the design and future production costs. Even so, it keeps getting harder to deliver prototypes within the deadline. On the one hand, this is due to the time to market getting shorter which creates more pressure on a project and on the other hand because the electronics are becoming more and more complex. The demand for fast prototyping services is growing!Online Fast PCBA Prototyping started by Engineershttps://myproto.eu/
helps engineers in creating prototypes. myProto was started in 2017 by electronic engineers at DVC. The engineers faced the same challenges and started working on a solution. Marc Vertongen, CEO myProto: "We aim to build the best online platform for fast PCBA prototyping. Unprecedented capabilities, easy-to-use, 24/7 direct competitive online quotes, support by engineers, ultrafast and PCBA prototypes with the quality of series production. We ensure the highest quality because of our completely automated process. Even more, we use high-tech equipment and our process is fully traceable. Where we make the difference, however, is our capability to upscale from small prototype to larger series production, ensuring our quality standards." Since the start in 2017, myProto grew rapidly: in number of customers and in possibilities. The platform is directly linked to all major component suppliers, which makes it possible to offer customers the best possible price for their project. Now it's time to take fast PCBA prototyping to the next level."New online myProto Platform
myProto proudly present their new platform. Marc Vertongen: "Our platform is very easy to use. After entering your project data, we search for the best possibilities and the customer will get a quote within seconds, we call this instant quoting. We show you our quotes in a price matrix with quantity and delivery time on the axes. You choose the offer that suits you best! If you want to start a second order, you just add this project to your basket and start your second project. Once you are finished you go to the checkout page and order everything in your basket in one go."Ready for the future
The myProto platform is built with the most recent IT architecture and this holds many benefits: stability, scalability, security, high speed and flexibility. By using the latest data encryption technology, our platform lives up to the strictest security demands. With this state-of-the-
art architecture myProto will continue to evolve over the next few years, allowing us to achieve our goal: to be the best platform for PCBA prototyping.
Media Contact
Marc Vertongen
6 Korporaal Trésignies street
B-1190 Brusselsmve@myproto.eu