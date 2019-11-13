News By Tag
Appointment of Board Director, QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC
Quantgate Systems Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) ("Quantgate" or the "Company") a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board.
Michel Lebeuf, Partner at Dunton Rainville LLP, practices primarily in securities, particularly in the areas of natural resources, institutional and corporate financing, fintech, cannabis as well as public and private mergers and acquisitions.
He represents public companies, securities brokers, buyers, sellers, bankers, and financial advisors. He provides strategic advice on access to public capital markets (in Canada and the US), securities, and structured products.
Over the past years, Me Lebeuf has worked for many mining projects in Africa (Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Angola, etc.) and his services are regularly used by mining developers, mining companies, and investment banking companies eager to develop mining projects in these countries. He also specializes in transactions such as " reverse takeovers " or RTO's on various stock exchanges among which in particular the CSE and the TSX Venture.
Michel Lebeuf also has extensive experience in corporate reorganizations, public and private transfers, divestitures, and institutional funding.
The Company believes Mr. Lebeuf is the is the perfect initial additional to its team as it carries out its Global expansion plan for its suite of institutional and retail products.
About Quantgate Systems Inc.
For over a decade, we have developed real-time market participant sentiment algorithms. Quantgate Systems Inc. is a diversified fintech company which continues to expand its suite of proprietary solutions.
