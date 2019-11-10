 
Should People Of Color Vote For Bloomberg For President In 2020?

New York Times Comment: As a person of color who survived three terms of the nanny mayor, I could never vote for a person who I feel marginalized people of color during his administration.
By: Jose Franco
 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 10, 2019 - PRLog -- Today, more people of color in America, should be self reflecting in order for each of us to make our own way in the world. We should rejoice as we visualize the rebirth of the American people. Unfortunately, not everyone will ever see things the same way, and here is where the danger lies. It's easy to mine history through a narrow paradigm when commenting anonymously. As a person of color, I respectfully disagree with @Bill (subscriber) comments in a recent NY Times article, "Michael Bloomberg Actively Prepares to Enter 2020 Presidential Race" Bill's argument is noble, yet naively altruistic. I too would like to see all people be racially empathetic. Unfortunately, we are far away from adopting a process that creates an inner peace for all. Noble sentiments at times create the biggest pitfalls and challenges to a more peaceful existence. If things are to continually improve, we must take a multi-disciplinary approach to how we think. Sharing abstract beliefs is only possible if we believe in the rule of law promoting individual liberty. The greatest danger is having good laws administered badly. Our goal shouldn't be perfection, we should strive to do the greatest good through the most pardonable inconveniences.

We might need to mine history to fully grasp the idea what great community can be - despite communism being a corrupt unsuccessful attempt at Epicureanism, we can promote happiness in democratic societies from the successful application of Epicurean principles. The middle ages can teach us about the role of honor, despite this period's appalling attitudes towards children or the rights of women. We have to rescue from the past ideas to compensate for the blind spots of the present since progress is never linear.
We should listen carefully to our intellectual enemies since bits of the truth are always getting scattered to unappealing and peculiar places and we must put in the work to make sense of them. We have to continue our efforts despite progress being messy.

I often find myself in situations of wanting to help spread a message of universal love, realistic hope and awareness to all. I choose not to give up despite not knowing what all people of color need to hear. I'd like to help them all and yet I have no real idea of what I can plausibly offer; I hope that most have not given up and that their minds are not impenetrable and opaque. I think we all have a super power, an ability to give people something that we can be sure about that we need, based on a fundamental and basic vision of human nature: that we all have a deep need for tranquility. That said, I find these comments against Michael Bloomberg accompanied by a sense of insecurity and, under excellent camouflage, to a greater or lesser extent, sadness. Frederick Hegel believed it takes three moves before the right balance of the issue could be found, a process Hegel named "The Dialect". If this is true today, opportunities will abound for Michael Bloomberg in 2020.
Download free e-book titled "How To Get Better At Things You Don't Think You're Bad At By 2020" http://stoopjuice.com/how-to-get-better-by-2020.pdf

@Bill's comment https://nyti.ms/2pVWqOl#permid=103564003

End
