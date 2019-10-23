Attivo Networks® Awarded for Best New Product and Customer Service

FREMONT, Calif.
- Oct. 28, 2019
-- Attivo Networks®, (https://attivonetworks.com/)
the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, today announced it was honored in three categories in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®. The ThreatDefend™
Deception and Response platform earned Gold Status in both the Deception and Best New Product, Service, or Solution of the Year categories. Attivo was also recognized with a Bronze award as Customer Service Department of the Year. The company has now won more than 100 industry awards to date, affirming its position as the global leader in enterprise-grade, scalable deception technology solutions.
"The use of deception technology for universal threat detection has become a valuable and necessary security control for the mid-market, enterprises, and government agencies," said Tushar Kothari, CEO at Attivo Networks. "We are honored to see the ThreatDefend platform continue to be recognized as a powerful security control that organizations of all sizes can deploy to efficiently and accurately detect in-network attacks. We are deeply appreciative of the recognition of both the Attivo technology and customer success programs."
"This recognition underscores our commitment to doing whatever it takes to make Attivo Networks customers successful,"
said Sarah Ashburn, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. "Ultimately, customers select and deploy our technology to solve mission-critical challenges in their organization. The relentless dedication of our customer success teams helps our customers see and leverage business value from the ThreatDefend platform immediately and continuously."
The ThreatDefend™
platform works by creating decoys that appear as production assets and by creating deceptive credentials and lures on the endpoint designed to misdirect attacks into a deception environment. The solution entices in-network attackers with highly authentic-looking credentials, decoys, applications, functions, and database deceptions designed to attract and redirect adversaries into engaging. Through the deception environment's collection of adversary intelligence, organizations gain valuable insight into attacker intent and threat intelligence required for blocking attacks, eradicating the threat, and returning adversary mitigation.Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony.About Attivo Networks
Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™
Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes extensive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to misdirect and reveal attacks efficiently from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 100 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit https://attivonetworks.com
