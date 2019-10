Sachin Shaan & Anish K. Mitra Present The October Edition of "The Surprise Show"

LOLOWEEN: Trick, Treat or Die Laughing in Your Sold-Out Seat.

Media Contact nelson@workhousepr.com +1 212.645.8006

***@workhousep.com Media Contact nelson@workhousepr.com +1 212.645.8006

-- Who doesn't love a good surprise? New York City-based comedians and first generation Indian-Americans Sachin Shaan and Anish K. Mitra present, the October edition of The Surprise Show, New York's hottest independently produced comedy and variety show. Awarded a critic's pick inand featured in Page Six of theand, this ultra-curated show has sold out every single time since early 2018. It's the only show that features unique variety acts like magicians, jugglers, mentalists, along with celebrity drop-in talent, includingand(to name a few).takes place thisfromat Hotel Chantelle located at. Unlike traditional comedy clubs, there is no two-drink minimum. Tickets $20 purchased here ( https://loloween.eventbrite.com/ ).This month features a dynamic and diverse line-up of New York City's best comedians including, HBO's, Comedy Central),(HBO's),(Touring opener for SNL alum Darrel Hammond),(co-founder of), comedian & host(co-founder of, Hoboken Comedy Festival),(MTV), plus musical guestsandof, the first-ever South Asian boy band.Picture Batman and Bruce Wayne. Then picture two brown guys who areworse looking than Christian Bale. That's Sachin and Anish. They channeled Bruce Wayne inside big corporate banks (where they worked) but evoked Batman on stage (when they dropped punchlines instead of punches). Both of their families immigrated from India in the 1980's and they've followed the traditional (South) Asian model minority game plan into adulthood – until becoming comedians.Anish and Sachin started performing comedy around 5 years ago while juggling 80+ hour a week corporate careers."In college, I had my own newspaper column and managed a magazine. Once things got more serious after graduation and I had to get a 'big boy' job, that entire creative part of my life vanished like a Snapchat and I felt empty and drained," says Anish."We're excited as artists, 1st generation Americans and New Yorkers to create a top-shelf experience that embodies our core values. We demand excellence for our friends, family and community and deliver it with The Surprise Show," says the duo.Visit The Surprise Show and buy tickets at http://www.thesurpriseshow.nyc/