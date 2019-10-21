News By Tag
Sachin Shaan & Anish K. Mitra Present The October Edition of "The Surprise Show"
LOLOWEEN: Trick, Treat or Die Laughing in Your Sold-Out Seat.
By: Workhouse
LOLOWEEN takes place this Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 7:30–9:30pm at Hotel Chantelle located at 92 Ludlow Street. Unlike traditional comedy clubs, there is no two-drink minimum. Tickets $20 purchased here (https://loloween.eventbrite.com/
This month features a dynamic and diverse line-up of New York City's best comedians including Joyelle Nicole Johnson (Late Night with Seth Meyers, HBO's Crashing, Comedy Central), Dustin Chafin (HBO's Crashing), Kendall Ketchum (Touring opener for SNL alum Darrel Hammond), Sachin Shaan (co-founder of The Surprise Show), comedian & host Anish K. Mitra (co-founder of The Surprise Show, Hoboken Comedy Festival), Roberto Garcia (MTV), plus musical guests Manan and Milan Shah of SAMAA, the first-ever South Asian boy band.
Picture Batman and Bruce Wayne. Then picture two brown guys who are only slightly worse looking than Christian Bale. That's Sachin and Anish. They channeled Bruce Wayne inside big corporate banks (where they worked) but evoked Batman on stage (when they dropped punchlines instead of punches). Both of their families immigrated from India in the 1980's and they've followed the traditional (South) Asian model minority game plan into adulthood – until becoming comedians.
Anish and Sachin started performing comedy around 5 years ago while juggling 80+ hour a week corporate careers.
"In college, I had my own newspaper column and managed a magazine. Once things got more serious after graduation and I had to get a 'big boy' job, that entire creative part of my life vanished like a Snapchat and I felt empty and drained," says Anish.
"We're excited as artists, 1st generation Americans and New Yorkers to create a top-shelf experience that embodies our core values. We demand excellence for our friends, family and community and deliver it with The Surprise Show," says the duo.
Visit The Surprise Show and buy tickets at http://www.thesurpriseshow.nyc/
