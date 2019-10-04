News By Tag
Karen Hunter Show Celebrates 5th Anniversary on Sirius XM Delivers Masterful Speech At TedxHarlem
Schedule to Keynote/Produce Healthy Wealthy Wise Retreat January 10-12 at Hotel Hershey
By: TaylorMade Media
"I started five years ago with a vision NOT to do a radio show but to create content that would feed the listeners," said Karen. "Healthy, wealthy, wise is the underlying theme of every show. Five years in, we have not only accomplished this goal but have expanded our family beyond my wildest expectations. The hallmark of success is not in how big I can become individually, but how many other voices I can raise through this platform. I'm grateful to Sirius XM for having the faith and giving me the latitude to see this vision to fruition."
The Healthy Wealthy Wise Retreat is the brainchild of Hunter, who will serve as the keynote at the inaugural event. The retreat is scheduled January 10-12, 2020 at the prestigious Hotel Hershey, Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond Awards in Pennsylvania. Speakers include Jacquette M. Timmons, Money Behaviorist;
"Life is a balancing act and the reason why many of us aren't living our best lives is that we're out of balance in some area or areas of our life," said Karen. "My goal is to give you the tools to construct the balance you need to live the best life you can. The goal is to be healthy, wealthy and wise. For two days, we're going to motivate and inspire and plant seeds in these areas with yoga, swimming, wealth-building seminars, wealth mindfulness and fun game night featuring Spades, Bid Whist, comedy and more."
The Karen Hunter Show has scored numerous viral highlights coupled with star power and A-listers. Hunter scored the much-anticipated exclusive interview with talk-show host Wendy Williams, post-divorce and her return to daytime television. The interview went viral. Hunter's show has become a must-do radio event for celebrities and politicians alike from Stacey Abrams to Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Nikki Chu, and Common. And her #TechTuesday movement created The Party of Lincoln app through crowdfunding which, has been the No.1 influencer in the #govtech space. "Over the next five years, we will be working to grow the seeds planted and plant new seeds for our listeners and beyond," said Karen.
To learn more about the upcoming Healthy Wise Retreat and Karen Hunter visit, www.KarenHunterMedia.com. For all media interviews, contact TaylorMade Media, 917-509-3061, kt@taylormademediapr.com.
