 
News By Tag
* Karen Hunter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2019
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Karen Hunter Show Celebrates 5th Anniversary on Sirius XM Delivers Masterful Speech At TedxHarlem

Schedule to Keynote/Produce Healthy Wealthy Wise Retreat January 10-12 at Hotel Hershey
By: TaylorMade Media
 
 
Karen Hunter Celebrates 5th Anniversary on Sirius XM
Karen Hunter Celebrates 5th Anniversary on Sirius XM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Karen Hunter

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Oct. 9, 2019 - PRLog -- Karen Hunter (https://karenhuntermedia.com (https://karenhuntershow.com/)), popular talk show host, on Sirius XM Urban View (Channel 126), five days a week, 3-6 p.m. eastern standard time (EST) celebrates five years on Sirius XM with a top-rated radio show, launch of a new website, Karen Hunter Media, and first annual Healthy Wealthy Wise Retreat. Hunter is a change agent, influencer, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, professor, New York Times best-selling author and podcaster. Named one of the "Heavy Hundred" (The 100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America) by industry bible Talkers Magazine, and (Woke 100 List) of influential leaders by Essence Magazine. Hunter a popular speaker, recently delivered a powerful presentation on 'Free-ish' at the sold-out TedxHarlem. Karen has blazed a trail, bringing more action and less talk to the radio circuit. Hunter not only has some of the most provocative interviews, with some of the biggest movers and shakers in the world, she is also challenging her listeners to participate in the success they want to see and be.

"I started five years ago with a vision NOT to do a radio show but to create content that would feed the listeners," said Karen.  "Healthy, wealthy, wise is the underlying theme of every show. Five years in, we have not only accomplished this goal but have expanded our family beyond my wildest expectations. The hallmark of success is not in how big I can become individually, but how many other voices I can raise through this platform. I'm grateful to Sirius XM for having the faith and giving me the latitude to see this vision to fruition."

The Healthy Wealthy Wise Retreat is the brainchild of Hunter, who will serve as the keynote at the inaugural event. The retreat is scheduled January 10-12, 2020 at the prestigious Hotel Hershey, Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond Awards in Pennsylvania. Speakers include Jacquette M. Timmons, Money Behaviorist; Coach Cass, Love Coach, and Matchmaker; Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Comedian, and Emcee; Agnes Davis, wellness expert and swim instructor; Karen Taylor Bass, PR Yogi, certified yoga instructor; and other surprise guests.

"Life is a balancing act and the reason why many of us aren't living our best lives is that we're out of balance in some area or areas of our life," said Karen.  "My goal is to give you the tools to construct the balance you need to live the best life you can. The goal is to be healthy, wealthy and wise. For two days, we're going to motivate and inspire and plant seeds in these areas with yoga, swimming, wealth-building seminars, wealth mindfulness and fun game night featuring Spades, Bid Whist, comedy and more."

The Karen Hunter Show has scored numerous viral highlights coupled with star power and A-listers. Hunter scored the much-anticipated exclusive interview with talk-show host Wendy Williams, post-divorce and her return to daytime television. The interview went viral. Hunter's show has become a must-do radio event for celebrities and politicians alike from Stacey Abrams to Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Nikki Chu, and Common. And her #TechTuesday movement created The Party of Lincoln app through crowdfunding which, has been the No.1 influencer in the #govtech space. "Over the next five years, we will be working to grow the seeds planted and plant new seeds for our listeners and beyond," said Karen.

To learn more about the upcoming Healthy Wise Retreat and Karen Hunter visit, www.KarenHunterMedia.com. For all media interviews, contact TaylorMade Media, 917-509-3061, kt@taylormademediapr.com.

Social Media:

Instagram: KarenHunterShow

YouTube: @KarenHunterShow

Twitter: @KarenHunter

Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
***@taylormademediapr.com
917-509-3061
End
Email:***@taylormademediapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Karen Hunter
Industry:Media
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Brand New Mommy News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share