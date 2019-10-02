News By Tag
Cancer Survivor Opens New Location of Women's Boutique
Nicole Banks, fashion stylist and ovarian cancer survivor is set to open her new boutique location on October 19, 2019.
By: Pretty Pieces Boutique
Moving from two previous locations in the Arlington area, Nicole is excited for what the additional space will mean for her local clientele. "My clients are my priority, no matter what city they are in. But I'm excited to be able to accommodate my local customers in a bigger space". Nicole plans to open the shop up for special events like book and product launches, small brand launches and pop up shops. "Supporting the growth of Jacksonville, includes partnering with other small business owners, entrepreneurs and creators. With this space, I can do it my way" , said Banks. With a focus on providing a luxury product at an affordable cost, the grand opening will feature a tasting experience by growing spirits brand, Quietstorm Ultra Premium Vodka. Quietstorm offers originality through artistic blends, arranging unique combinations that are mostly uncommon, similar to "pretty pieces" found in the boutique.
The grand opening event will take place on October 19th, 2-6 pm. The new boutique is located on the Southside service road on the intersection of Southside and Atlantic Boulevard. The boutique address is 1706-3 Southside Service Road, Jacksonville, Florida. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting and transition to mingling and private tasting in the new showroom.
For more information about the boutique, the grand opening or for press related inquiries, contact Tabitha Higgs at Tabitha@brightconceptsmg.com.
##
About Pretty Pieces Boutique
Finding that perfect Pretty Piece for a night out on the town, a Sunday morning church service or a Monday morning meeting shouldn't be a hassle. Pretty Pieces is an online retail experience offering fabulous accessories, one of a kind clutch bags and vivacious pieces that will turn heads as you walk by.
Pretty Pieces keeps the hottest, chic couture online! Pretty Pieces isn't just your ordinary online retailer, but an online fashion experience providing high quality pieces at affordable prices that will keep you coming back for more.
Contact
Tabitha Higgs
***@brightconceptsmg.com
