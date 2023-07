Le Diner en Blanc will mark its 4th Edition in Jacksonville on October 7, 2023

This year's theme will be "Dining on Cloud Nine". As always, the venue will remain secret until the last minute.

Dining On Cloud 9 Save The Date

Dress code: head-to-toe in white only. Elegance and Originality are key!

Table setting: all white!

At French-influenced events only wine and/or Champagne are served.

As per Florida alcohol laws/regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through Le Diner en Blanc's e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at the assigned departure location and are escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.

So, the event location is left as clean as when guests arrived, they are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers, and litter.

A table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth.

A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.

A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Diner en Blanc's e-store.

Le Diner en Blanc is an event that transports us into another world. The sea of ​​people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly 'Instagram-able'. Meeting new people or reuniting with longtime friends. Getting all dressed up to attend a dinnerwhere conversation and champagne are essential.Returning as hosts of Le Diner en Blanc in Jacksonville are Markesha Fuller, Tash Johnson and joining the team as former head leader, Ericka Durant. The team is elated that Le Diner en Blanc is returning to the city: "We look forward to embracing and highlighting the unique culture and diversity that is found within the River City. Year four will continue the tradition of cultivating friendships new and old".To maintain the uniqueness of Le Diner en Blanc, every guest has its part to play and observes certain requirements such as:The hosting team behind Le Diner en Blanc – Jacksonville is composed of Markesha Fuller, Tash Johnson and Ericka Durant. Together, the team brings over 20 years' experience and a love for the culture of Le Diner En Blanc.Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals andaround the world.