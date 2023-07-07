Follow on Google News
Le Diner en Blanc will mark its 4th Edition in Jacksonville on October 7, 2023
This year's theme will be "Dining on Cloud Nine". As always, the venue will remain secret until the last minute.
By: Le Diner En Blanc Jacksonville
Returning as hosts of Le Diner en Blanc in Jacksonville are Markesha Fuller, Tash Johnson and joining the team as former head leader, Ericka Durant. The team is elated that Le Diner en Blanc is returning to the city: "We look forward to embracing and highlighting the unique culture and diversity that is found within the River City. Year four will continue the tradition of cultivating friendships new and old".
To maintain the uniqueness of Le Diner en Blanc, every guest has its part to play and observes certain requirements such as:
Le Diner en Blanc – Jacksonville acknowledges the return of Luc Belaire as our official champagne partner.
About the Hosts of Le Diner en Blanc – Jacksonville
The hosting team behind Le Diner en Blanc – Jacksonville is composed of Markesha Fuller, Tash Johnson and Ericka Durant. Together, the team brings over 20 years' experience and a love for the culture of Le Diner En Blanc. This year, the host team is elated to partner with Feeding Northeast Florida and graciously donate a portion of proceeds to support their work in the Jacksonville community.
About Le Diner en Blanc
Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com (https://t.sidekickopen60.com/
To keep up to date on event announcements or to register to experience this unique night, visit jacksonville.dinerenblanc.com. #debjacksonville2023
