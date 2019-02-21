News By Tag
Gay Man Who Sued Bible Publishers Writes A Book About Why He Sued The Bible Publishers
Since filing, his initial civil suit against three world-known Bible publishers, i.e. Zondervan Publishing, L.L.C. Thomas Nelson, and William Tyndale Publishers, in 2009. Bradley Fowler, has invested eleven-years, researching and studying to understand the use of hermeneutics, a branch of knowledge dealing with interpretation, commonly associated with the Bible or literary texts.
In fact, in 2009, Bradley attended Florida Institute of Technology, and completed a course in religious studies that evoked him to conduct research on the Bible. That is when is first discovered the variation of terminology, Bible publishers have been utilizes to discriminate against, homosexuals, in the many Bibles, they have published since 1982.
Fowler conveys that, each publisher has integrated bias towards homosexuals, men who sleep with men, and/or male prostitutes. Doing so, has defined concepts of discrimination towards gay men, over the years.
Additionally, Fowler, points out that the term-homosexual, wasn't coined until the 19th Century, by German Psychologist, Karoly Maria Benkert. Thus, Fowler questioned, how today's Bible publishers, could convey that, homosexuals would not inherit the Kingdom of God.
After all, most Bibles convey in Romans 10: 6 & 7, that "the righteousness which is of faith speaketh on the wise, Say not in thine heart Who shall ascend into heaven? (that is, to bring Christ down from above: ) or, Who shall descend into the deep? (that is, to bring up Christ again from the dead.).
Fowler also points out that, passages in I Corinthians 2:14, teaches that the natural man doesn't understand the things of God, nor can he know them because they are spiritually discerned. Yet, each Bible publisher that shares passages in the many Bibles published between 1982-2015, have biasly discriminated against homosexuals, and caused these individuals to be victimized, taunted, and/or murdered. In fact, some countries have enacted laws that imprison gay men, solely because, such countries have relied on biblical text to implement stringent laws against homosexuals.
Fowler admits, since filing the initially law suit, his name has been scared by media, who wrote defamatory articles about him, without having facts to support, their theories. Such actions have caused, Bradley Fowler, to be denied employment opportunities;
As a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society, which he was inducted into in July 2016, while attending Ashford University College of Education; where he completed his, Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning with Technology, with a 4.0 GPA. Fowler launched, Construction Emarketing, in March 2015, an electronic marketing service, who provides email marketing, online press releases, Blog posting management, and Web site development. But has not had any success acquiring new clients.
Thus, Bradley also created The Global Religious E-learning Network, which, he hopes can be instrumental in educating religious followers, world-wide, about world religions, including Christianity, Catholicism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Shinto. Web site visitors can enroll in free online religious study courses offered by prestige universities and colleges, as well as review subject matter journals, dissertations and thesis, and view digital videos by subject matter experts.
Bradley believes this new book entitled Why I Sued The Bible Publishers, will empower Christians, and enable them to better understand, why Bible publishers are attempting to revise biblical texts, to convey what, they believe the Bible should say. This concept of hermeneutics tends to misled Christians away from the faith, and cease believing in what the Bible teaches.
Bradley stresses that, Christians should take a sincere interest in studying the Bible, beyond their neighborhood ministers, reverends, and Bishops, and enroll in scholarly courses that better educates religious practitioners about the history of Christianity, who established the Church, why the Church was foundered, and when Christianity was given power to exist.
Bradley believes, Christians will gain a substantial amount of education about biblical passages that offer simple clarity on what is required to gain God's love and favor. Bradley also believes, Why I Sued The Bible Publishers, can help ease anyone's desire to trust in what the Bible teaches, and will be the guiding light to bring those who once walked by Christian faith, back into the Christian family fold.
To order a copy of Why I Sued The Bible Publishers from Amazon.com, log on to: https://amzn.to/
To learn more about The Global Religious E-Learning Network, log on to: https://thegren.com
|About the Author
Bradley Fowler, owns Construction Emarketing, an electronic marketing service that delivers email marketing, online press releases, online articles, Web site development, Cybersecurity policy design, and Web site penetration testing. He also created The Global Religious E-Learning Network (THEGREN), an e-learning network that enables anyone, any age, to acquire access to scholarly primary resources on nine religions, i.e. Christianity, Catholicism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Shinto.
Bradley earned a Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in eMarketing from Ashford University Forbes School of Business & Technology, in 2015; a Summa Cum Laude Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning with Technology, from Ashford University College of Education, in 2016; Summa Cum Laude Master of Science in Cybersecurity, from Bellevue University College of Science & Technology, in 2018; Paralegal Certification, from U.S. Career Institute, April 2011, and Web site Developer Career Diploma, from Penn Foster Career School, in March 2015.
Currently, he is a Candidate for Doctorate of Education in Education Administration at California Coast University, and possesses 60 credits in an Associate of Science in PC Maintenance Technology at Penn Foster College.
He is an active member of the Golden Key International Honour Society; active member of the e-Learning Guild; active member of the New Zealand Marketing Association;
