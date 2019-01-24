News By Tag
Stunning New Model Home at Legacy Falls
Legacy Falls offers stunning homes of 2,763 – 4,418 square feet priced from the low $400s by award-winning M/I Homes. Whether you're a chef seeking the ideal kitchen, a connoisseur of the good life searching for the perfect first-floor master, or a sports aficionado in need of a basement to host those rowdy Sunday football games, M/I Homes has a plan to fit your lifestyle. Tucked away in tranquil Legacy at Jordan Lake, Legacy Falls features privacy in the form of wooded yards and spacious homesites.
"Legacy Falls offers several terrific plans with first floor owner suites, and one incredible plan that features two owner suites," says Earle Sherman, M/I Homes' Onsite Agent at Legacy. "Basement and walk-up attic options are available, and most plans can accommodate the ever-increasing request for a 3-car garage. I've seen lots of plans over the years, and the ones offered at Legacy Falls are truly top notch… Especially our new model home, Hathaway II."
Designed and built by award-winning M/I Homes, Hathaway II consists of 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in its 3,481 square feet. An abundance of details makes Hathaway II a home you absolutely want to visit! A sampling of the first floor features include a covered front porch, a dining room made for entertaining, a fantastic gourmet kitchen that opens to a breakfast area and grand family room, a wonderful owner's suite with a spa-like bath and tremendous walk-in closet, and a spacious laundry and an additional bedroom with a full bath. An inviting screened porch, a powder room, and a 2-car garage complete the first level. Upstairs is home to an expansive loft, walk-in storage galore, three roomy bedrooms, and a full bath. Hathaway II is third-party Energy Star certified, which means it delivers better quality, better comfort, and better durability when compared to other new homes. Also, Hathaway II, like all M/I homes, comes with a 15-year transferable structural warranty.
As if all of this isn't enough, M/I Homes is offering an amazing New Year New Home Event promotion to home buyers who close by March 29th. On Quick Move-In Homes*, the promotion offers buyers an amazing fixed rate mortgage below 3.99%, and a free washer/dryer, refrigerator, and blinds. On To-Be Built Homes*, the promotion offers a Free Smart Home Bundle, which includes automation touchscreen hub, mobile app and local control, smart door latch with keypad, smart thermostat, and video doorbell camera, plus up to $20,000 in designer upgrades, and $3,500 in paid closing costs. Now is certainly the time to buy! Give Earle a call for all of the details.
"It's been a pleasure to show the new model home," says Earle. "It's gotten rave reviews, and of course our buyers are excited about our terrific promotion. I invite everyone in the market for a new home to come see us – I think you'll love everything about our community!"
In addition to Legacy Falls, M/I Homes also offers lovely new homes of 2,150 – 3,400 square feet priced from the mid $300s in Legacy Village at Legacy at Jordan Lake.
Contact Earle today to learn more about Legacy at Jordan Lake and the current promotion – Call (919) 337-9710 or stop by the model, open daily, located at 620 Legacy Falls Drive South, Chapel Hill, NC. Don't be surprised to find that your new year's resolution has been granted almost effortlessly!
About M/I Homes
Founded in 1976, M/I Homes has established an exemplary reputation of superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. Each new M/I home is built with quality and care, which is why M/I Homes has earned the reputation of being a trustworthy builder with integrity.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of quality single-family homes, having delivered more than 100,000 homes since its foundation in 1976. The Company's innovative, award-winning homes are marketed and sold under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Homes. In addition to Cincinnati, the Company has homebuilding operations in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth in Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Columbus and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., Indianapolis, Indiana; Minneapolis/
Find M/I Homes in 13 communities throughout the Triangle including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Wake Forest, Wendell, Durham, and Chapel Hill.
About Legacy at Jordan Lake:
Legacy at Jordan Lake is a premier gated community bordering picturesque Jordan Lake in Chatham County. Homeowners enjoy a Chapel Hill address just minutes from Raleigh, Research Triangle Park, and Durham, with excellent schools, employment centers, shopping, and restaurants all easily accessible. Trails and streams, a clubhouse, an extensive amenities package, and lovely wooded homesites grace this 316-acre property, with some homesites featuring horizon vistas and homes built by national builder M/I Homes. Roads have been designed to wind through the community's natural ridges, giving the property a mountain-like feel, especially on ridge tops that feature magnificent panoramas of 15 – 20 miles. Visit legacyjordanlake.com to learn more.
