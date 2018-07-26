News By Tag
Truckstop.com And AscendTMS Announce Deeper Integrations
AscendTMS Users Have Access To Real-Time Truckstop.com Load Searching, Real-Times Spot Rates, Carrier On-boarding, Driver Verification, And More
The extended partnership will provide valuable services to carriers, brokers and shippers through the AscendTMS software. Announced today, the integration gives carriers the ability to access Truckstop's live loads, as posted in real-time by brokers and shippers, inside the AscendTMS software, via a free Basic subscription of AscendTMS (a valid subscription to Truckstop.com is required). Moreover, brokers and shippers will have the ability to access automated carrier onboarding, freight rates, carrier verification, and other services, deeply integrated into AscendTMS.
The AscendTMS basic subscription is offered at no cost. The AscendTMS software includes Truckstop.com load posting and load searching connectivity within the AscendTMS free basic subscription level.
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Since our first integration with Truckstop.com several years ago, it was clear that they were driven to help their customers become more profitable and more successful. Truckstop.com is the center of the universe for hundreds of thousands of carriers, brokers, and shippers because they provide accessible solutions with real value. This is the exact same ethos that has allowed AscendTMS to rise to the top, by providing industry leading TMS software, accessible immediately by anyone, at the absolute lowest cost."
Paris Cole, Truckstop.com CEO, stated, "Truckstop.com and AscendTMS are working together to make the lives of our customers easier. With this integration, workflows are more efficient and businesses will be more profitable. We are grateful to work with partners like AscendTMS to move the freight community forward with innovative technology solutions."
Higham said, "Between AscendTMS and ITS Dispatch, carriers, brokers and shippers will find they have immediate access to TMS software to run any sized business, whether that's 1 load per week or 1,000 loads per week. We'll collectively help prospects decide between AscendTMS and ITS Dispatch, and we'll make sure that they have immediate access to the best TMS software for their specific needs."
Cole continued, "We are in an era of unprecedented cooperation, centered solely on our customer being more successful. When the customer is successful, Truckstop.com and AscendTMS are also successful. The profitability and growth of our customers always comes first."
AscendTMS provides carriers, brokers, and shippers with a complete business management solution for their entire logistics operations. It provides easy to use features such as full dispatch control, Truckstop.com and DAT load searching and posting, full asset management, driver management, driver pay and settlement, safety and maintenance alerting, a CRM with an included 26,000 strong shipper directory, full sales & commission management, shipper and broker credit reports, full accounting, real-time QuickBooks integration, terminal and agent management, document management, reporting, 80+ ELD integrations, driver texting, a free truckload rate index, IFTA tax reporting, drop trailer support, split load management, Comdata and EFS fuel card imports, cargo claims handling, easy EDI for connection to large shippers, and much more.
