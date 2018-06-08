 
Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

David Fife Returns to Benchmark as Executive Director for Split Rock

Shelton Resident Brings Passion for Making a Difference to Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock
 
 
David Fife, Executive Director of Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock
David Fife, Executive Director of Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock
 
WALTHAM, Mass. - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- David Fife began his long-term care career at Benchmark (www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com), a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, and now he's returning to the company as Executive Director for Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock, a premier assisted living and memory care community in Shelton, Conn.

"Benchmark's dedication to its associates and their opportunities for growth and development is what brought me back. No other company I have worked for is so attentive to its associates," says Fife. "The senior living industry provides a great opportunity to make a difference in a health care setting. Being able to care for seniors is the greatest way to give back for the contributions they have made to our generation."

Fife began his career as Harbor Care Program Coordinator at Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull in Trumbull, Conn., and was later promoted to Harbor Care Director overseeing the care of those with Alzheimer's and dementia. He is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator in the state of Connecticut and served in this capacity for Athena Healthcare Systems in Bristol, Conn., before returning to Benchmark. Fife received a graduate certificate in long-term care administration/management from the University of Connecticut, a master's degree in biomedical sciences and forensic medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and a bachelor's degree in biology from La Salle University. He lives with his wife, 3-month old son and chocolate lab in Shelton, Conn. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf and looks forward to introducing his son to the sport.

"We are fortunate to have someone with David's talent, enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge lead the charge at Split Rock," says Kathy Hooker, Regional Director of Operations for Benchmark. "His contributions at Middlebrook Farms were outstanding, and we know he will continue the standard of excellence we've established in the community."

# # #

About Benchmark
Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape, Benchmark operates 56 senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and continuing care in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. In 2018, Benchmark was certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute and became the first senior living organization and only the fifth Massachusetts-based company to receive Certified Age Friendly Employer (CAFE) designation from RetirementJobs.com. It also has been recognized as a top workplace by The Boston Globe for 10 consecutive years as well as by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

