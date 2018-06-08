News By Tag
David Fife Returns to Benchmark as Executive Director for Split Rock
Shelton Resident Brings Passion for Making a Difference to Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock
"Benchmark's dedication to its associates and their opportunities for growth and development is what brought me back. No other company I have worked for is so attentive to its associates,"
Fife began his career as Harbor Care Program Coordinator at Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull in Trumbull, Conn., and was later promoted to Harbor Care Director overseeing the care of those with Alzheimer's and dementia. He is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator in the state of Connecticut and served in this capacity for Athena Healthcare Systems in Bristol, Conn., before returning to Benchmark. Fife received a graduate certificate in long-term care administration/
"We are fortunate to have someone with David's talent, enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge lead the charge at Split Rock," says Kathy Hooker, Regional Director of Operations for Benchmark. "His contributions at Middlebrook Farms were outstanding, and we know he will continue the standard of excellence we've established in the community."
About Benchmark
Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape, Benchmark operates 56 senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and continuing care in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. In 2018, Benchmark was certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute and became the first senior living organization and only the fifth Massachusetts-
Carol Arnold, Arnold Communications
***@arnoldcomm.com
