Jared Dylan To Play Homecoming Show at The Cutting Room in NYC To Celebrate Launch of Single
Show to feature songs off his upcoming concept album, CONSEQUENCE
Jared Dylan has returned from Ireland where he has been working with Irish musicians and producers, writing new music, touring, and garnering critical acclaim and radio airplay. To celebrate his return and his brand new single, Jared will be performing to a hometown crowd at The Cutting Room before heading back to Ireland once again.
This performance celebrates the launch of Jared's single "Can't Stop," along with two remixes. The first remix is by 2-time Grammy-nominated producer and global DJ CARMEN RIZZO
At The Cutting Room, Jared will be performing songs from his forthcoming concept album, Consequence, to be released in the fall of 2018.
A copy of Consequence will be included with each Cutting Room ticket purchase.
Notable artists who contributed to Consequence include Neville Staple (the Specials, Special Beat, Fun Boy Three) and Kemo the Blaxican (platinum selling hip hop artist from East LA) who are both featured on the track "Party Goes All Night," as well as Cork native Kilian Pettit of Echogram who joins Jared on guitar for the track "Double Time."
An animated short will be released with these songs making up the soundtrack. Some of the artists contributing voices to the animated characters include Jimmy Jean Louis (of the TNT hit show Claws), Arlene Tur (from the film Eat, Pray, Love and FX Network show Crash), Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters, as well as producer Ran Pink.
Look for Consequence, along with the animated short and a full Irish tour in September/November 2018.
MORE ON JARED DYLAN:
At the age of 23, New Jersey native Jared Dylan has already made a name for himself, having amassed a library of hundreds of original compositions and millions of streams on Spotify. His recent work has garnered the attention of some of the industry's most notable writers and producers, having songs mixed and remixed by talent such as Danny Saber (David Bowie, Madonna, The Rolling Stones), Carmen Rizzo (Coldplay, Seal, Alanis Morissette), and Fonogenic Studios (Juliette Lewis, Kris Kristofferson, Micky Dolenz).
Before leaving for college at University of Miami's Frost School of Music's Bruce Hornsby Creative American Music Program, Jared wrote enough original music to pique the interest of producer Anthony Resta (best known for his work with Elton John, Collective Soul, and Duran Duran). This resulted in Jared's first EP, In Panic, which packed a musical punch with elements of Brit-pop, 80s driven vocals and string ballads. The release of that EP and the tracks' accompanying videos garnered Jared a strong YouTube following.
2018 is expected to be a year full of new music and exciting performances with Jared's move to Dublin. Jared is working with Irish musicians and producers on a documentary and soundtrack, The Art of Songwriting, being produced by Zinc Media (Bob Geldof's production company) with contributions from Paddy Casey, Stephanie Rainey, James Walsh, Yoad Nevo, Ryan Sheridan, Picture This and more, while he releases his latest collection of songs and tours the island before heading back to the states this summer for the launch of his single "Can't Stop" along with two remixes of this single.
Following a writing session with Paddy Casey at the historic Grouse Lodge Studios, Jared says, "I feel inspired in Ireland and I feel like I am finally making the music I've always wanted to make."
Just at the beginning of his Irish adventure, Jared plans to collaborate with many more Irish musicians while based in Ireland and continue to create music that inspires him as well as his many fans.
For album review copies, interviews, event press list opportunities and more, contact Susan Russo of Four Chord Consulting at srusso@fourchordconsulting.com or call 917-670-9568.
