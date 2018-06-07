AtlasFAI Proud to Announce Open of Center in River Forest, Illinois

AtlasFAI is pleased to announce the opening of its Certified Center in River Forest, Illinois.

Dr. TJ Ahn, Co-founder of AtlasFAI

-- Let us introduce Dr. T.J. Ahn from our River Forest, Illinois center!Dr. Ahn is thrilled to have joined us as an AtlasFAI Certified Center. The first doctor to do so in Illinois, he is also the Co-founder of AtlasFAI. Dr. Ahn is a board-certified Podiatrist who has been practicing in Chicago. He specializes in Podiatric Surgery and Sports Medicine, but his practice includes all pathologies related to the foot or ankle in any age. His practice principle is to treat every patient with his heart. Dr. Ahn received two Bachelor's degrees: Computer Science/Business and Biochemistry. Dr. Ahn speaks fluent English, Spanish, Korean, and Japanese.Dr. Ahn earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in 2001. He then successfully completed the Residency training in both Primary Medicine and Surgery of the foot and ankle at Sacred Heart Hospital, Chicago. Dr. Ahn has been actively involved in teaching podiatric residents, and continues to learn the latest podiatric medicine and surgical techniques. He has been actively participating and lecturing in various continuing education seminars and conferences every year.Dr. Ahn is considered a Master Surgeon as well as a Center of Excellence in the HyProCure® procedure and provides podiatric care for all ages. He has a passion for treating all types of foot and ankle conditions. We're extremely honored to have him join the AtlasFAI Family!Call 773-989-2500 to schedule your appointment or visit us at www.atlasfai.com