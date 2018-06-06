News By Tag
Annaleise Abarth to be guest at Fiat Club Convention
President of Carlo Abarth Foundation to speak at gathering of Italian car enthusiasts in Florida
FIAT Club America will host it's 35th Annual National Convention from August 15-19, 2018, in Orlando, FL at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort. This year, the "FIAT FreakOut," as the event is called, continues celebrating the ownership of FIAT brand in North America. Mrs. Abarth will be the keynote speaker at the Saturday evening banquet and awards presentation.
After a lifetime beside the brilliant car-maker and brand founder, Anneliese Abarth continues to officially represent the Scorpion to this day, in an intense expression of a total personal and professional union.
Life-long car enthusiast Anneliese was by the brand founder's side until the end and today she presides the Carlo Abarth Foundation. She carries the baton passed on by Carlo, a symbol of continuity and of the deep and enduring union which husband and wife shared in every sense. Today, Anneliese Abarth is Brand Ambassador and actively represents Abarth at many classic car events and international club meetings to disseminate the brand's values. With her first-hand involvement in the brand's history, no-one can express the concepts that were implemented in practice in Abarth's high-performing cars better than Anneliese.
Carlo and Anneliese Abarth met in the early 1960s, and soon developed a total relationship unifying their personal and professional passions in perfect harmony. They were always together, on every important occasion, and Anneliese was always present and deeply involved in every test and every race. She also became Carlo Abarth's favourite photographic model and muse: a style icon for his creations.
The FIAT FreakOut is a fun-filled four-day weekend designed expressly for FIAT enthusiasts of historic and vintage cars and new models. The weekend includes scenic driving tours, vintage car displays, festive meals and banquets, and of course exclusive access to "Most Magical Place On Earth!" The showcase being the formal Concorso display, followed by an awards presentation on Saturday evening at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort. Members are eligible for exclusive hotel and park discount pricing. The festivities are expected to draw several hundred Italian car owners and attendees this year.
The club welcomes owners of all associated Italian marques such as Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lancia, Lamborghini, Pininfarina, Bertone, etc.
FIAT Club America has a website at https://www.fiatclubamerica.com. Fans of the brand can learn more about the FIAT FreakOut event, find registration information and schedules, exclusive hotel and park discount bookings, and also read all the latest about new and vintage vehicles and the joys of ownership. Visit https://fiatclubamerica.com/
Media opportunities are available Friday August 17 and Saturday August 18.
