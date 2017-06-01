News By Tag
FIAT Club America to host 34th annual National Convention
Fiat owners from all across North America will join together to celebrate the brand in the Milwaukee area.
The FIAT FreakOut is a fun-filled four-day weekend designed expressly for FIAT enthusiasts of historic and vintage cars and new models. The weekend includes scenic driving tours, vintage car displays, festive meals and banquets, Road America track driving and more – with the showcase being the formal Concorso this year at the beautiful Mitchell Park Domes, followed by an awards presentation on Saturday evening at Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. The festivities are expected to draw several hundred Italian car owners and attendees this year.
The club welcomes owners of all Italian marques such as Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lancia, Lamborghini, Pininfarina, Bertone, etc.
FIAT Club America has a website at https://www.fiatclubamerica.com. Fans of the brand can learn more about the FIAT FreakOut event, find registration information and schedules, and also read all the latest about both new and vintage vehicles and the joys of ownership. Visit https://www.fiatclubamerica.com/
Media opportunities are available Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22.
Contact
Thad Kirk
***@fiatclubamerica.com
