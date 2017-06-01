 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

FIAT Club America to host 34th annual National Convention

Fiat owners from all across North America will join together to celebrate the brand in the Milwaukee area.
 
 
Concours display
MILWAUKEE - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- FIAT Club America will host it's 34th Annual National Convention from July 19-23, 2017, in Milwaukee, WI at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. This year, the "FIAT FreakOut," as the event is called, continues celebrating the ownership of FIAT brand in North America. FIAT is a major sponsor and will showcase its iconic Italian design and ownership lifestyle as well as new models from FCA.

The FIAT FreakOut is a fun-filled four-day weekend designed expressly for FIAT enthusiasts of historic and vintage cars and new models. The weekend includes scenic driving tours, vintage car displays, festive meals and banquets, Road America track driving and more – with the showcase being the formal Concorso this year at the beautiful Mitchell Park Domes, followed by an awards presentation on Saturday evening at Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. The festivities are expected to draw several hundred Italian car owners and attendees this year.

The club welcomes owners of all Italian marques such as Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lancia, Lamborghini, Pininfarina, Bertone, etc.

FIAT Club America has a website at https://www.fiatclubamerica.com. Fans of the brand can learn more about the FIAT FreakOut event, find registration information and schedules, and also read all the latest about both new and vintage vehicles and the joys of ownership. Visit https://www.fiatclubamerica.com/ffo2014 for registration and details for the event. Regular event registration for the 2017 FreakOut ends July12, 2017.

Media opportunities are available Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22.

