AuditFile Links to Confirmation.com
Integration Gives Audit Teams Real-Time Access to Confirmation Status from Confirmation.com on the AuditFile Engagement Dashboard
"One of the benefits of working with cloud-based audit tools is the ability to seamlessly sync and access information in real-time in one place from anywhere my work takes me," said Ben Woodall, CPA, MBA, Audit and Advisory Partner at Woodall Group, LLC. "While it may seem like a simple concept, being able to view the status of my confirmations right on my AuditFile dashboard, where I can also easily see everything else related to the progress of my job empowers me to more effectively manage my teams and my client work."
The integration enables AuditFile customers who use the Confirmation.com platform to automate and track bank confirmations for any of their audit engagements, allowing for easy viewing of those confirmations on the AuditFile audit dashboard.
"Connecting Confirmation.com with cloud-based tools like AuditFile enables auditors to work with the tools they are most familiar with while leveraging the secure network and delivery capabilities of Confirmation.com,"
Confirmation.com's centralized, data-gathering platform reduces the risk and stress of audit confirmations by expediting the secure transfer of sensitive information between auditors and third-party responders. AuditFile is an easy-to-use, scalable solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with other cloud-based tools, services, content and applications used in the firm.
About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2001, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation platform to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.
About Confirmation.com
Confirmation.com (https://www.confirmation.com/
