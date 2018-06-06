 
June 2018





AuditFile Links to Confirmation.com

Integration Gives Audit Teams Real-Time Access to Confirmation Status from Confirmation.com on the AuditFile Engagement Dashboard
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- AuditFile, Inc., developer of award-winning cloud-based audit automation solutions, today announced integration with Confirmation.com, the world's leading provider of online audit confirmations, which gives audit teams real-time access to the status of their confirmations directly on the AuditFile engagement dashboard. AuditFile (booth #632-634) will showcase the integration at this week's AICPA ENGAGE 2018 in Las Vegas.

"One of the benefits of working with cloud-based audit tools is the ability to seamlessly sync and access information in real-time in one place from anywhere my work takes me," said Ben Woodall, CPA, MBA, Audit and Advisory Partner at Woodall Group, LLC. "While it may seem like a simple concept, being able to view the status of my confirmations right on my AuditFile dashboard, where I can also easily see everything else related to the progress of my job empowers me to more effectively manage my teams and my client work."

The integration enables AuditFile customers who use the Confirmation.com platform to automate and track bank confirmations for any of their audit engagements, allowing for easy viewing of those confirmations on the AuditFile audit dashboard.

"Connecting Confirmation.com with cloud-based tools like AuditFile enables auditors to work with the tools they are most familiar with while leveraging the secure network and delivery capabilities of Confirmation.com," said Shepley Smith, Vice President of Client Experience at Confirmation.com. "The result is a more efficient and productive audit for the accounting firm and client."

Confirmation.com's centralized, data-gathering platform reduces the risk and stress of audit confirmations by expediting the secure transfer of sensitive information between auditors and third-party responders.  AuditFile is an easy-to-use, scalable solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with other cloud-based tools, services, content and applications used in the firm.

About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2001, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation platform to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.

About Confirmation.com
Confirmation.com (https://www.confirmation.com/) is the world's leading provider of secure online audit confirmations, trusted by more than 850,000 clients in 160 countries. Today, more than 16,000 accounting firms use Confirmation.com (https://www.confirmation.com/) to confirm more than $1 trillion USD annually with responding companies, financial institutions, and law firms.

Contact
Erika Schonberg
AuditFile, Inc.
***@auditfile.com
Click to Share