News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PMB Helin Donovan Partners with AuditFile To Future-Ready Its Audit Practice
Large Regional Firm Adopts Cloud-based, All-in-One Audit Automation Solution to Prepare to Take Advantage of Advancements in Audit Technology
"There's been a great deal of discussion about the anticipated impact of new technologies like AI and big data on the audit area, in particular,"
PMB Helin Donovan signed a multi-year contract for the AuditFile Enterprise solution, and plans to use the Wiley Advantage Audit series of industry-specific programs for audits, reviews and compilations, in conjunction with wcj a custom library of programs to automate additional audit and tax processes. As part of the agreement, the firm is working closely with AuditFile on customizations to address the specific needs of the large, multi-office firm, including tight integration with the firm's newly deployed cloud-based resource management and collaborative project management solution, Mavenlink (http://www.mavenlink.com/
"We're proud to be working with a firm of PMB's reputation for quality on such a strategic project," said Gary Bong, Founder and CFO of AuditFile. "They truly are a progressive firm with a strong track-record for thinking outside the box and looking outside the market to creatively solve the issues we face as practitioners. Our work together validates and moves us closer to our shared vision for empowering the continuous audit and connecting data sources, applications, and content into a seamless workflow."
About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.
Contact
Erika Schonberg
AuditFile, Inc.
***@auditfile.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse