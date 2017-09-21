 
Industry News





PMB Helin Donovan Partners with AuditFile To Future-Ready Its Audit Practice

Large Regional Firm Adopts Cloud-based, All-in-One Audit Automation Solution to Prepare to Take Advantage of Advancements in Audit Technology
 
 
AuditFile Audit Dashboard
AuditFile Audit Dashboard
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- AuditFile, Inc., developer of award-winning cloud-based audit automation solutions, is working with PMB Helin Donovan, a full-service CPA firm with three offices across Texas, to help the firm move its audit operations to the cloud and prepare to take advantage of advancements in audit technology. PMB's audit leadership evaluated available options for audit software and selected AuditFile as the platform best suited to empower the firm to realize its vision for the future of audit.

"There's been a great deal of discussion about the anticipated impact of new technologies like AI and big data on the audit area, in particular," said Chris Bona, Audit Partner at PMB Helin Donovan. "We look at preparing for these changes as an opportunity to optimize and improve all areas of our audit practice. In AuditFile, we didn't just find a vendor, but also a strategic partner that shares our vision for the future of audit. We've been impressed with their responsiveness to our goals and how quickly they deliver on those enhancements. We're really excited about the direction we're moving together."

PMB Helin Donovan signed a multi-year contract for the AuditFile Enterprise solution, and plans to use the Wiley Advantage Audit series of industry-specific programs for audits, reviews and compilations, in conjunction with wcj a custom library of programs to automate additional audit and tax processes. As part of the agreement, the firm is working closely with AuditFile on customizations to address the specific needs of the large, multi-office firm, including tight integration with the firm's newly deployed cloud-based resource management and collaborative project management solution, Mavenlink (http://www.mavenlink.com/).

"We're proud to be working with a firm of PMB's reputation for quality on such a strategic project," said Gary Bong, Founder and CFO of AuditFile. "They truly are a progressive firm with a strong track-record for thinking outside the box and looking outside the market to creatively solve the issues we face as practitioners. Our work together validates and moves us closer to our shared vision for empowering the continuous audit and connecting data sources, applications, and content into a seamless workflow."

About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.

Contact
Erika Schonberg
AuditFile, Inc.
***@auditfile.com
