Cinq Mondes Spa in Carmel Will Host Trunk Show With Renowned Florida Jewelry Designer

-- Cinq Mondes Spa Carmel, the French cosmetic company's flagship location in the U.S., is hosting a Trunk Show with Palm Beach, Florida-based jewelry designer Stephanie Kantis on July 11-12, at the spa in Carmel.The show with Kantis of Kantis Fine Jewelry will be held from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 12, at 118 Crossroads Blvd, in Carmel.A portion of all sales will benefit the charities UnChained and SNIP.Cinq Mondes will be giving 10% of both days' product sales to split between these two animal welfare organizations.In addition, anyone who books a treatment on July 11 or 12 at Cinq Mondes Spa will receive: a $25 Cinq Mondes product box for one hour or more of service; and a $45 hammam/steam color therapy will be offered for two hours or more. Both offers are valid through the end of August.For more information, call Cinq Mondes Spa at (831) 625-4410.RSVP to Marci@chatterboxpublicrelations.com.UnChained is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Santa Clara counties. Through its Canines Teaching Compassion program, UnChained teaches youth how to train homeless dogs in basic skills, manners and socialization, helping the dogs be adopted into permanent homes. The youth develop values of patience, respect and responsibility for themselves and others, through the trust and relationship building with their dogs.UnChained was founded in August 2011 and began serving students at Rancho Cielo Youth Campus in Salinas in Spring of 2012. Since then, UnChained has expanded to include programs at Kinship Center in Salinas, Youth N.O.W in Watsonville, Juvenile Hall in Santa Cruz and Juvenile Hall in San Jose.Training homeless dogs who share similar experiences of neglect, abandonment or abuse enables youth to feel empathy and compassion for others, while improving their own sense of self-worth. Youth Trainers report pride in their accomplishments and increased patience.Partners report that UnChained offers a deep connection with the dogs in a unique way that reaches the youths' hearts. Matt Huerta of Rancho Cielo reported that "once their hearts are softened because of the dogs, their minds are ready to be broadened."This connection creates a ripple effect for our communities:when youth are part of resolving a community problem, such as finding homeless animals homes, they experience a sense of purpose and belonging. The new-found confidence enables them to become a more contributing member of their family, school and community.Be a part of the solution: volunteer or donate to UnChained today!info@livingunchained.orgP.O. Box 441, Soquel, CA. 95073(831) 222-0252The Spay Neuter Imperative Project is a mobile spay and neuter clinic offering reduced-cost services for dogs and cats throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond!The SNIP Bus (Spay Neuter Imperative Project) is a 501(c)(3) low-cost mobile spay and neuter clinic. The bus works to actively prevent the suffering and death of unwanted animals due to overpopulation. The SNIP Bus's volunteers and Board of Directors receive no compensation for their services and 100% of proceeds are used to purchase supplies to operate the bus at full capacity. The bus is independently funded through generous sponsors.snipbus.orgmelanie@snipbus.org760-366-1100 for English760-366-1105 for SpanishCinq Mondes Spa Carmel combines tradition, beauty, authenticity, and luxury, allowing guests to enjoy a sensorial voyage of the five different worlds in Carmel, California.Cinq Mondes Spa Carmel is the French cosmetic company's first and only Cinq Mondes spa in the United States and serves as the company's flagship and also serves as their own training center.Cinq Mondes Spa Carmel is owned by Chantal and Philippe Tourtin, who bring more than 25 years of expertise in the skincare industry to the spa. They chose to bring Cinq Mondes to their location in Carmel because of the eco-responsibility of the brand, and got inspired by the world's ancestral cultures and distinctive for their sophistication and sensory appeal. The Spa has been voted by Travel Pulse magazine as one of the 35 most luxurious spa in the USA for 2018.Nathalie Bouchon Poiroux, Cinq Mondes treatments designer, developed a method to work on key energy points on the face and body using the fingertip pads, this technique is called Dermapuncture or "acupuncture without needles."Cinq Mondes' expertise has been acknowledged by the SPA-A Quality Charter Iabel, a federation of spa and well-being professionals working for the recognition of spas in France and in over 40 countries.Since it's creation, Cinq Mondes has been pioneering the use of formulas that are free of petrochemicals, silicone and paraben, and is one of the first natural brands to adhere to a laboratory charter developed by a Doctor of Pharmacy.NATURAL LABORATORY GUIDELINES1. Main active ingredients are organic and natural origin2. No paraben - No phenoxyethanol3. No silicone – No mineral oil4. No artificial coloring5. Tested under dermatological controlWe look for the very best plant-based raw materials, giving priority to ingredients that are naturally processed and grown using organic farming methods.What makes Cinq Mondes Spa Carmel different:Two hammams (Turkish baths)Color therapy/relaxation room"O'furo" Japanese bathMoroccan massageKo-Bi-Do anti-aging facialAll services derive from ancient traditional rituals targeting well-being, relaxation and resultsCinq Mondes Spa Carmel118 Crossroad Blvd.The Crossroads, Carmel(831) 625-4410