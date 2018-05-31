 
News By Tag
* Progressive Rock
* Rock Music
* ScienceNV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
May 2018
31


ScienceNV Release First Single from Upcoming Album

A new single, "Thirty Ethiopian Ambassadors," has just been released by ScienceNV. It's their latest single, and the first from The Quest for Prester John Volume Two.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Progressive Rock
Rock Music
ScienceNV

Industry:
Music

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Products

SAN FRANCISCO - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- A new single, "Thirty Ethiopian Ambassadors," has just been released by ScienceNV. It's their latest single, and the first from The Quest for Prester John Volume Two. The album is set for release on June 15th. In his review of the album, Greg Olma said this of the song, "After such a demanding first piece, this upbeat prog instrumental provides a nice respite for the listener. At five and half minutes, it moves along nicely with Yes and Angel influences."

The Quest for Prester John Volume Two (as one might gather from the title) is the second half of a two disc concept album. They were released as separate CDs a few months apart. The first edition has been garnering good critical response since its release. Reviewing the album at The Progressive Rock Files, Jerry Lucky said it "is more intense than much of their previous work, there is a lot to sink your teeth into musically, but it's a very tasty listen well worth spending time with."  At Music Street Journal Greg Olma said of the album, " it has more than its fair share of really good songs with the instrumental tunes and passages being the standout moments here...." The album "has many different elements ranging from jazz, rock, and even operatic vocals making for a very prog release. "

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ScienceNV was formed in 2005 by Larry Jay Davis (guitar and bass guitar), David Graves (keyboards), Jim Henriques (guitar and keyboards) and Rich Kallet (drums). ScienceNV released their debut album, Really Loud Noises in 2008. They followed that up with Pacific Circumstances in 2010. The Last Album Before the End of Time was released in 2013.

While their previous albums were strictly instrumental, some of these new works include vocals. There are many guest performers contributing. In fact, between the two discs more than 30 artists worked on the music, recording in six different studios across the United States.

You can check out the single on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/sciencenv/thirty-ethiopian-ambassa... For more information you can check out ScienceNV on the web at sciencenv.com. You can give them a "like" on Facebook facebook.com/ScienceNV-462667107136898/ and follow on Twitter @sciencenv. The Quest for Prester John Volume One can be sampled at www.sciencenv.com/PresterJohnOne.htm, and is available at CDBaby and Spotify. Please contact Gary Hill at pr@musicstreetjournal.com for review copies, photos or any additional information needed. Please use the same contact information to set up interviews.

End
Source:
Email:***@musicstreetjournal.com Email Verified
Tags:Progressive Rock, Rock Music, ScienceNV
Industry:Music
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gary Hill PR PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share