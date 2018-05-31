News By Tag
ScienceNV Release First Single from Upcoming Album
A new single, "Thirty Ethiopian Ambassadors," has just been released by ScienceNV. It's their latest single, and the first from The Quest for Prester John Volume Two.
The Quest for Prester John Volume Two (as one might gather from the title) is the second half of a two disc concept album. They were released as separate CDs a few months apart. The first edition has been garnering good critical response since its release. Reviewing the album at The Progressive Rock Files, Jerry Lucky said it "is more intense than much of their previous work, there is a lot to sink your teeth into musically, but it's a very tasty listen well worth spending time with." At Music Street Journal Greg Olma said of the album, " it has more than its fair share of really good songs with the instrumental tunes and passages being the standout moments here...." The album "has many different elements ranging from jazz, rock, and even operatic vocals making for a very prog release. "
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ScienceNV was formed in 2005 by Larry Jay Davis (guitar and bass guitar), David Graves (keyboards), Jim Henriques (guitar and keyboards) and Rich Kallet (drums). ScienceNV released their debut album, Really Loud Noises in 2008. They followed that up with Pacific Circumstances in 2010. The Last Album Before the End of Time was released in 2013.
While their previous albums were strictly instrumental, some of these new works include vocals. There are many guest performers contributing. In fact, between the two discs more than 30 artists worked on the music, recording in six different studios across the United States.
You can check out the single on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/
Gary Hill
