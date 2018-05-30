News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Q&A with X Roads TV CEO, Sharifah Hardie at BOTI Studios in Anaheim
Ms. Hardie is a business consultant, radio host, and influencer (previously named Google's #1 ranked "Professional Business Consultant") with over twenty five years of business experience. Sharifah is best known as the former Director of Marketing of Punch TV Studios. She lead the company's expansion, gained national exposure and raised millions of dollars in its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Ms. Hardie is able to harness the power of the Internet to build successful businesses. Her innovative style brings fresh ideas to the ever-changing landscape of business, technology, entertainment, media, marketing and advertising.
"My passion is helping small business owners to grow their businesses while also creating positive change in the community," Sharifah Hardie, CEO of X Roads TV. "This is an opportunity for individuals who all too often operate their businesses alone to ask me anything – I will share with you my honest answers, recommendations and feedback on your business – the good, bad and the ugly, from my over 25 years of business experience. "
Ask Sharifah your business questions today! Tickets available at: http://www.XROADSTV.com (http://www.xroadstv.com/
Tickets - $50 Until July 31, 2018
Tickets - $100 August 1, 2018 Until August 31, 2018
Tickets - $150 September 1, 2018 Until September 22, 2018
BOTI STUDIOS 607 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 6 PM - 8PM
##
ABOUT X ROADS TV
X ROADS TV, headquartered in Los Angeles CA, is a multi-platform digital network that streams TV, Film and Video content to a diverse audience. The company was founded in 2018 by Sharifah Hardie and Marvin Williams. http://www.xroadstv.com
Disclosure: All statements provided herein are considered "forward looking statements" and any future events that may impact projects in collaborative production from either or both companies are unexpected and/or unintentional. Any information released regarding any projects in pre-production is subject to change without notice to both the media and public.
Contact
X ROADS TV
***@xroadstv.com
562-822-0965
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse