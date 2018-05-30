News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LQDEX Co-Founder, Yogesh Srihari, to Speak at 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference
Srihari to present "Next Generation Digital Asset Exchange With Proof of Stake Proxy Blockchain" at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 8.
Srihari's presentation, "Next Generation Digital Asset Exchange With Proof of Stake Proxy Blockchain" is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. PDT.
The 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference brings together Blockchain technologists to explore the many applications of blockchain in financial services. The conference is open for registration, https://1point21gws.com/
For questions regarding Srihari's presentation at the 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference, contact Ethan Reynolds at Ethan@LQDEX.com.
About Yogesh Srihari:
Yogesh Srihari (https://twitter.com/
About LQDEX:
LQDEX (pronounced "liquid-ex") is a decentralized, trustless, cross-chain digital asset exchange. The system allows trading of digital tokens across multiple blockchains without counterparty risk. The system does not use atomic swaps and does not require modifications to the existing blockchains. It runs on its own high-speed POS blockchain without miner fees. To learn more about LQDEX, visit LQDEX.com.
Media Contact
Ethan Reynolds
ethan@lqdex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse