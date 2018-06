LQDEX Co-Founder, Yogesh Srihari, to Speak at 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference

Srihari to present "Next Generation Digital Asset Exchange With Proof of Stake Proxy Blockchain" at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 8.

-- Los Angeles, June 4, 2018 -- LQDEX (http://lqdex.com), the cross-chain exchange, today announced that co-founder, Yogesh Srihari, will speak at 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference on Friday, June 8 at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.Srihari's presentation, "Next Generation Digital Asset Exchange With Proof of Stake Proxy Blockchain" is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. PDT.The 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference brings together Blockchain technologists to explore the many applications of blockchain in financial services. The conference is open for registration, https://1point21gws.com/BlockchainSummit/losangeles/.For questions regarding Srihari's presentation at the 1.21GWS Blockchain Technology Conference, contact Ethan Reynolds at Ethan@LQDEX.com.About Yogesh Srihari:Yogesh Srihari (https://twitter.com/yogeshgo05) is the Co-Founder & Head of Product at LQDEX. Prior to LQDEX, Srihari co-founded popular blockchain startup, SpankChain, which raised $6 million in token sales. Srihari has worked as Lead Software Engineer at ZEFR, Director of Engineering at Wickr, and Software Engineer at Google.About LQDEX:LQDEX (pronounced "liquid-ex") is a decentralized, trustless, cross-chain digital asset exchange. The system allows trading of digital tokens across multiple blockchains without counterparty risk. The system does not use atomic swaps and does not require modifications to the existing blockchains. It runs on its own high-speed POS blockchain without miner fees. To learn more about LQDEX, visit LQDEX.com