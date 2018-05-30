Paktor Kicks Off World Cup Campaign: Score A Trip To Russia This July

Paktor is sending their most popular user on a three-night round trip to Moscow

-- Paktor kicks off its 3-week World Cup Campaign from 7 to 24 June 2018, ahead of the roulette of official matches that kickstart on 14 June 2018. The contest named #scorewithPaktor is open to all registered users of the app. To participate, all users have to do is change their in-app profile picture to be soccer-related, it could be dressing up in a soccer-related outfit or posing with a soccer ball or at a soccer field.The user who garners the highest number of right swipes on their Paktor profile will be selected as the winner to score a trip to Moscow - the heart of Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The most well-liked winner can also bring a friend or partner to the trip and enjoy a 3-night trip with sponsored return flights and accommodation in July 2018. Winner will be selected on 25 June 2018. (Link (https://www.facebook.com/GoPaktor/videos/1049801461840181/):)Founded in 2015, GaiGai is one of the largest and fastest growing dating agencies in Singapore. Steering away from traditional dating events, GaiGai does its own modern take on speed dating by holding events which are fun and engaging for singles. For instance, the Saber Tag event is a action-packed team activity where participants will team up and partake in a 60-minute Saber Tag Battle. With neon combat sabers and a electronic scoring vest technology, any singles that's up for a challenge are bound to meet someone they can click with.Another alternative is Waltz and Rumba - Waltz is an elegant dance genre that's very easy to pick up for beginners whereas Rumba is a more popular ballroom dance with a slow, sensual music with a latin beat. Designed specially to create more opportunities for interaction, participants with no dance background do not have to fret as they will learn the basics of couple dance as well as how to express themselves through dance moves.