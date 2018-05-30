 
News By Tag
* Adobe
* Electronic Signature
* Digital Signature
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
May 2018
3130

Generis announces integration with Adobe Sign to offer electronic signatures within CARA

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Adobe
Electronic Signature
Digital Signature

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Sarasota - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SARASOTA, Fla. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Generis Knowledge Management Inc. announces its integration with Adobe Sign to bring its renowned electronic and digital signature tool to CARA. Using Adobe Sign, documents can be signed electronically and sent for electronic signature in a safe, secure, and legally binding manner.

Adobe Sign is used by numerous companies and individuals worldwide making it a logical step for integration with CARA, Generis' industry-leading user interface for Documentum. Adobe Sign allows CARA users to prepare and send a document for eSignature to both Documentum and non-Documentum recipients. Email notifications are issued to participants where they can access the document(s) to be signed. All transactions are secure and a full audit trail is captured throughout the process. Signature status can also be reported and tracked via CARA Dashboards across multiple documents.

This integration makes the eSignature process easy to assign and issue in CARA while providing a seamless bridge between CARA and Adobe Sign. James Kelleher, Generis CEO, commented "We are committed to bringing our customers a range of options when using CARA. Adobe Sign is an extremely well regarded and widely-used tool, and this integration reaffirms our commitment to providing a user interface offering best of breed technology to meet clients' diverse requirements in the content management space."

With this integration, Generis further strengthens its position in offering customers a single destination user interface. CARA provides customers with an industry-leading, cost-effective and highly flexible user interface, either on-premises or in the cloud, when they need to upgrade from Webtop or other systems.

For more information please visit the Generis website: http://generiscorp.com or email: info@generiscorp.com

Contact
Sarah Holden
Generis
***@generiscorp.com
End
Source:Generis
Email:***@generiscorp.com
Posted By:***@generiscorp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Generis Knowledge Management Inc PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share