News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Generis announces integration with Adobe Sign to offer electronic signatures within CARA
Adobe Sign is used by numerous companies and individuals worldwide making it a logical step for integration with CARA, Generis' industry-leading user interface for Documentum. Adobe Sign allows CARA users to prepare and send a document for eSignature to both Documentum and non-Documentum recipients. Email notifications are issued to participants where they can access the document(s) to be signed. All transactions are secure and a full audit trail is captured throughout the process. Signature status can also be reported and tracked via CARA Dashboards across multiple documents.
This integration makes the eSignature process easy to assign and issue in CARA while providing a seamless bridge between CARA and Adobe Sign. James Kelleher, Generis CEO, commented "We are committed to bringing our customers a range of options when using CARA. Adobe Sign is an extremely well regarded and widely-used tool, and this integration reaffirms our commitment to providing a user interface offering best of breed technology to meet clients' diverse requirements in the content management space."
With this integration, Generis further strengthens its position in offering customers a single destination user interface. CARA provides customers with an industry-leading, cost-effective and highly flexible user interface, either on-premises or in the cloud, when they need to upgrade from Webtop or other systems.
For more information please visit the Generis website: http://generiscorp.com or email: info@generiscorp.com
Contact
Sarah Holden
Generis
***@generiscorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse