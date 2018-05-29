News By Tag
William Michael Cunningham on Impact Investing & Blockchain at FPA Conference in October
The Financial Planning Association (FPA) is the largest membership organization for Certified Financial Professionals (CFP®) in the United States. Mr. Cunningham will discuss blockchain technology & impact investing.
The Financial Planning Association®
According to organizers, the event "is one of the largest financial planning conferences held each year, attracting CFP® professionals and financial planning thought leaders from across the globe. The gathering is built around the sharing of practical strategies, tactics and knowledge.."
Mr. Cunningham will serve on a panel discussion titled "The Future of Impact Investing." He will discuss the role of new financial technologies, like blockchain, in the development of the new impact investing space.
See: https://vimeo.com/
To RSVP, please see: https://fpaannual.org/
