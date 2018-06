William Michael Cunningham on Impact Investing & Blockchain at FPA Conference in October

The Financial Planning Association (FPA) is the largest membership organization for Certified Financial Professionals (CFP®) in the United States. Mr. Cunningham will discuss blockchain technology & impact investing.

-- The 2018 FPA Annual Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Chicago from Wednesday, October 3rd to Friday, October 5th. The event historically has drawn about 2,000 attendees and 150 exhibitors, as well as many members of the media.The Financial Planning Association®(FPA®) is the largest membership organization for CFP® professionals in the U.S. and also includes members who support the financial planning process.According to organizers, the event "is one of the largest financial planning conferences held each year, attracting CFP® professionals and financial planning thought leaders from across the globe. The gathering is built around the sharing of practical strategies, tactics and knowledge.."Mr. Cunningham will serve on a panel discussion titled "The Future of Impact Investing." He will discuss the role of new financial technologies, like blockchain, in the development of the new impact investing space.See: https://vimeo.com/238651467To RSVP, please see: https://fpaannual.org/