GovComm HQ to Feature an ITS Manufacturing Facility, R&D and Cybersecurity Test Laboratory

In today's world of international trade wars, tariffs, cybersecurity and espionage concerns, GovComm plans to stay ahead of the curve by manufacturing, developing, testing and maintaining customer relationships in our new Ft Lauderdale facility.

GovComm Owl Series 36X Ultra Low Light ITS Camera

Craig Waltzer

cwaltzer@govcomm.us

305-937-2000 x 7101 Craig Waltzer305-937-2000 x 7101

-- The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed financing for GovComm's purchase of a new ITS equipment manufacturing facility. GovComm also secured an SBA credit facility for factory build-out, inventory procurement, R&D, an equipment and software test laboratory and implementation of ISO 9001:2015 standards. "Domestic manufacturing of GovComm ITS cameras and other ITS equipment has always been in our business plan" commented Craig Waltzer, chief executive officer of GovComm. "Bringing the process in-house will help to better manage quality control, research and development, security framework, standards and will be a better environment to perform cybersecurity testing" said GovComm's chief technical officer Svet Veltchev.Although Cybersecurity is not anyone's 'fault', it is an undeniable reality. To provide maximum security, GovComm maintains an open dialog and has provided ITS equipment and tools to government and private laboratories for equipment performance and cybersecurity testing. Earlier this year, GovComm published a Network Security Hardening Guide and established internal safeguards such as enhanced protocol security, vulnerability scanning, mainstream antivirus protection and penetration testing.GovComm's Board of Directors voted unanimously to implement ISO 9001:2015 standards to help ensure that our customers receive consistent, high quality products and services. ISO 9001:2015 certification is a process that sets out the criteria for quality management and is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.GovComm headquarters will also be home to an ITS technology incubator, supporting the development of new ITS technologies by providing mentorship, business services and funding connections to young tech companies.About GovCommGovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.GovComm is committed to excellence in corporate governance and maintains clear policies and practices that promote a culture of integrity and an unyielding commitment to strong internal practices and policies. We have the highest confidence in our people, who are objective in their responsibilities and operate under the highest level of ethical standards.For further information, visit our website at: www.GovComm.us