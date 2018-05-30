 
The Workplace Writer's Process Wins IndieReader Discovery Award for Nonfiction

 
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Robin Cutler, Director of IngramSpark, announced the winners of the 2018 annual IndieReader Discovery Awards (IRDAs) at Book Expo America (BEA)/Book Con, a major trade show in New York City. The Workplace Writer's Process by Anne Janzer won second place in the overall nonfiction category.

IndieReader launched the IRDAs in order to help worthy indie authors get the attention of top indie professionals, with the goal of reaching more readers.  Noted Amy Edelman, founder of IR, "The books that won the IRDAs this year are not just great indie books; they are great books, period.  We hope that our efforts via the IRDAs insure that they receive attention from the people who matter most.  Potential readers."

Judges for the awards included notable publishers, agents, publicists and bloggers. The Workplace Writer's Process received the following verdict: "THE WORKPLACE WRITER'S PROCESS is a must-have for any writer making the transition [to the corporate workplace.]"

The Workplace Writer's Process: A Guide to Getting the Job Done offers concrete advice for people who write in a workplace situation, whether as the sole writer in a group or one among a team.  It is a companion book to The Writer's Process: Getting Your Brain in Gear, which discusses the inner processes of writing, interleaving practical advice with current cognitive science insights.

For more information on the book distribution, visit http://annejanzer.com/book/workplace-writers-process.

Contact
Anne Janzer
***@annejanzer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@annejanzer.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Award, Career
Industry:Publishing
Location:Mountain View - California - United States
Subject:Awards
