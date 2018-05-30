News By Tag
The Workplace Writer's Process Wins IndieReader Discovery Award for Nonfiction
IndieReader launched the IRDAs in order to help worthy indie authors get the attention of top indie professionals, with the goal of reaching more readers. Noted Amy Edelman, founder of IR, "The books that won the IRDAs this year are not just great indie books; they are great books, period. We hope that our efforts via the IRDAs insure that they receive attention from the people who matter most. Potential readers."
Judges for the awards included notable publishers, agents, publicists and bloggers. The Workplace Writer's Process received the following verdict: "THE WORKPLACE WRITER'S PROCESS is a must-have for any writer making the transition [to the corporate workplace.]"
The Workplace Writer's Process: A Guide to Getting the Job Done offers concrete advice for people who write in a workplace situation, whether as the sole writer in a group or one among a team. It is a companion book to The Writer's Process: Getting Your Brain in Gear, which discusses the inner processes of writing, interleaving practical advice with current cognitive science insights.
For more information on the book distribution, visit http://annejanzer.com/
