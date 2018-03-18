News By Tag
* Books
* Career
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Workplace Writer's Process Named 2017 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist
Reinforcing the Importance of Effective Writing in Career Success
In a business environment in which people are expected to blog, post, and write on behalf of their businesses, effective written communication skills are more valuable than ever. The Workplace Writer's Process offers concrete advice for people who write in a workplace situation, whether as the sole writer in a group or one among a team. The book is a finalist in the "Career" category.
"People who can communicate effectively will go further in their careers – yet so many people struggle with problems writing on the job. This book aims to correct that, by providing proven processes for the working writer," said Anne Janzer, author and publisher. Cuesta Park Consulting also offers a companion book about the inner process of writing, titled The Writer's Process: Getting Your Brain in Gear.
As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers (and authors), independent media company Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts its annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2017. After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 65 genres were submitted for consideration, the list of finalists was determined by Foreword's editorial team. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword's readership—from across the country.
The complete list of finalists can be found at:
https://www.forewordreviews.com/
"Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the job is very difficult due to the high quality of submissions,"
Winners in each genre—along with Editor's Choice Prize winners and Foreword's INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced June 15, 2018.
###
About Cuesta Park Consulting & Publishing publishes books and online courses for writers and marketing professionals. Books are available in print, ebook, and audiobook formats from a wide range of retailers. For more information, visit http://AnneJanzer.com.
About Foreword: Founded in 1998, Foreword Magazine, Inc. is the only media company completely devoted to independent publishing. Publishers of a Folio: award-winning bi-monthly print review journal, special interest products, and daily online content feeds, Foreword exclusively covers university and independent (non "Big 5") publishers, the books they publish, and their authors. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, with staff based around the world.
Contact
Cuesta Park Consulting
***@annejanzer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse