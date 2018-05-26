 
Toll Brothers' Communities Invite Buyers to MEET THE BUILDER

Events Planned all Weekend across CT, NJ, NY: June 9-10, 2018
 
 
FREEHOLD, N.J. - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, invites home buyers to a special event being held at communities throughout suburban Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York on Saturday, June 9 through Sunday, June 10, 2018. All weekend, visitors can help Toll Brothers support the mission of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to find a cure for childhood cancer, with donations benefiting this worthy organization. On Saturday, June 9, prospective home buyers have a unique opportunity to go behind-the-scenes from noon to 3 pm to discover how Toll Brothers homes are built, meet our construction and design teams, and learn about available options. In addition, guests will learn why Toll Brothers is trusted as America's Luxury Home Builder.

"We are excited to be able to host these events to kick off the summer," said Chris Gaffney, Toll Brothers Group President. "Buyers will get to meet our teams and discover what Toll Brothers does differently from other home builders, and also be able to join us in helping a great cause that is close to our hearts," he added.

For a list of participating communities and directions, visit MeetTheBuilderDay.com

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation shares the vision of founder and creator, Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004) — a cure for all children with cancer. Alex was diagnosed with childhood cancer just before her first birthday. When she was four, she told her parents she wanted to set up a front-yard lemonade stand. Her plan: to give the money to doctors to help them find a cure. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation was started by her parents in 2005 to continue the work that Alex began. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement to carry on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $100 million and funded over 475 cutting-edge research projects to help fulfill Alex's dream of finding a cure.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:TOL).

For four years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. http://TollBrothers.com

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From Fortune magazine, February 1, 2018 ©2018 Time Inc. Fortune and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. Fortune and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.
