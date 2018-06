Keyhole Software Announces Free Summer Educational Series For Kansas City Software Developers

Keyhole Software announced an education series for software developers in Kansas City. The series includes Kubernetes & Containers In Action, Blockchain in Action, and Implementing a Permissioned Smart Contract Blockchain with HyperLedger.

Keyhole Software Educational Series

-- Keyhole Software has announced a free summer educational series for Kansas City software developers on Blockchain and Microservices topics.The educational series consists of three separate two-hour educational events which are open to the public. The presentations are technical in nature and geared to benefit software developers who are implementing or interested in using Containers/Kubernetes, Blockchain, and/or HyperLedger with one presentation dedicated to each topic. The series schedule is as follows:Kubernetes & Containers In Action: Tuesday, June 26, 2018Blockchain in Action: Event Time: Wednesday, July 18, 2018Implementing a Permissioned Smart Contract Blockchain with HyperLedger:Wednesday, August 15, 2018All three presentations will be held at the Keyhole Software office in Kansas City at 8900 State Line Road Suite 455 Leawood, KS 66206.To allow for collaborative learning, space is limited. All Keyhole events include time for advanced Q&A between the audience and Keyhole Software experts on the topic.An RSVP is required to attend each event. To get more information, please visit https://keyholesoftware.com/ summer-2018- educational- series/ or reserve your tickets on Eventbrite.Event Time: 8:00-10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 26, 2018Speaker: Jaime Niswonger, Principal Consultant, Keyhole SoftwareThis presentation shows live demonstrations from an "actual Microservices platform" that provides on-demand resources, scalability, and continuous build and deployment.This platform will utilize containers and orchestration with Kubernetes and managed using Red Hat's OpenShift software. Attendees will see elements required for a successful Microservice architecture as well as technologies that can be used for building cloud-native applications.Event Time: 8:00-10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 18, 2018Speaker: David Pitt, Managing Partner, Keyhole SoftwarePeople have shared information in the same ways for hundreds of years: paper was simply replaced by digital computers. In both cases, information is still copied.Blockchain technology has the potential to fundamentally disrupt this through efficiency and cost savings. But how does a blockchain keep transactions secure and the system in balance and healthy? The best way to discuss this question is to dig into the technical specifics of building an actual blockchain with code. This event will walk through how blockchain technology works by doing just that.Event Time: 8:00-10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 15, 2018Speaker: Dallas Monson, Senior Architecture Consultant - Modernization and Microservices, Keyhole SoftwareThis presentation shows a live implementation of building a blockchain smart contract with HyperLedger.Blockchain smart contracts ensure that agreements are verifiable, permanent, and coded to meet the terms of its parties - without the expense of a middleman. The smart contract executes the instructions consistently and without fail, perhaps enacted based upon a time-based or condition-based trigger.Smart contract protocols potentially strengthen up the legal standing of contracts, which makes them extremely applicable to enterprise needs. See them in action in this presentation.