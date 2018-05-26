News By Tag
Hank Pfeiffer named President of Bulu, Inc
Pfeiffer will continue to oversee development of Bulu private label Subscription Box programs as President.
Since Pfeiffer joined Bulu, the company has seen achievements and milestones including quadrupling warehouse space, doubling shipments year over year, and a ranking on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies.
"Bulu has grown immensely in the past two years, in large part due to Hank's multitude of skills and his thoughtful leadership of our team. My co-founder Stephanie Jarrett and I are confident that Hank will continue to coach our team to future wins in the role of President," said Paul Jarrett, Bulu Co-Founder, and CEO.
Pfeiffer's diverse career experiences include nearly 20 years as a C-Suite executive responsible for executing a broad set of company-wide financial, operational and organizational strategies. Pfeiffer also spent ten years as an attorney in corporate finance, securities, and business law before making the switch to executive leadership.
About Bulu
Bulu creates private label Subscription Box businesses. Bulu Box launched in 2012 as one of the first Subscription Boxes and continues to pioneer the industry. The Bulu team works with partners like Lululemon, Crayola and Onnit to execute full or à la carte private label Subscription Box businesses while continuing to operate Bulu Box subscriptions. Bulu is the Subscription Box Champion working with partners to Win. Find more at https://www.BuluGroup.com/
Contact
Mariah Nimmich
***@bulugroup.com
