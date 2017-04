Culwell will oversee financial reporting and budgeting for Bulu Box.

-- Bulu Box welcomes Timothy Culwell as Controller to the Bulu Box (www.bulubox.com)team. As the Bulu Box team continues to operate the discovery e-commerce platform Bulu Box and gains additional turnkey subscription box solutions clients, Culwell will primarily manage budgeting, bookkeeping and reporting for the company."I'm thrilled to join the Bulu team and look forward to working with such a highly talented group of professionals,"remarked Culwell on his new position.With a Master's Degree in Accounting and an active Certified Public Account certification, Culwell has held positions as auditor, accountant and financial consultant at companies like Nelnet and LI-COR Biosciences. Culwell will make use of his diversified financial skill set with the range of tasks afforded by the Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer divisions of Bulu Box."As we add turnkey subscription box clients, build subscription boxes for other companies, and run BuluBox.com, our team requires more people like Timothy with an impressive analytic and strategic approach to operations,"said Bulu Box Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Jarrett regarding the recent hire.Culwell joins Bulu Box shortly after the company announced its turnkey subscription box solutions division. As covered by NutraIngredients-USA ( http://www.nutraingredients- usa.com/Markets/ No-longer-a- s... ), the Bulu Box team provides their expertise as a pioneer in the subscription box industry to create and manage successful subscription box programs for select companies, while continuing to operate their own BuluBox.com. Current clients of the Bulu Box turnkey subscription box solutions program include multi-billion dollar global retailers and distinct startups.Bulu Box builds subscription box programs for themselves and other companies. Created in 2011 and launched in 2012, Bulu Box is one of the first subscription boxes and continues to pioneer the industry. The website bulubox.com continues to operate while the Bulu Box team works with multi-billion dollar companies executing either full or à la carte "Turnkey Subscription Box Solutions." Bulu Box is the Subscription Box Champion 🔁📦🏆 offering Turnkey Subscription Box Solutions working with partners to win, win, win.Find more at www.BuluBox.com/Press