 
News By Tag
* Subscription Box
* Subscription Product
* New Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln
  Nebraska
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Bulu Box Welcomes Timothy Culwell as Controller

Culwell will oversee financial reporting and budgeting for Bulu Box.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Subscription Box
Subscription Product
New Hire

Industry:
Business

Location:
Lincoln - Nebraska - US

Subject:
Executives

LINCOLN, Neb. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Bulu Box welcomes Timothy Culwell as Controller to the Bulu Box (www.bulubox.com) team. As the Bulu Box team continues to operate the discovery e-commerce platform Bulu Box and gains additional turnkey subscription box solutions clients, Culwell will primarily manage budgeting, bookkeeping and reporting for the company.

"I'm thrilled to join the Bulu team and look forward to working with such a highly talented group of professionals," remarked Culwell on his new position.

With a Master's Degree in Accounting and an active Certified Public Account certification, Culwell has held positions as auditor, accountant and financial consultant at companies like Nelnet and LI-COR Biosciences. Culwell will make use of his diversified financial skill set with the range of tasks afforded by the Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer divisions of Bulu Box.

"As we add turnkey subscription box clients, build subscription boxes for other companies, and run BuluBox.com, our team requires more people like Timothy with an impressive analytic and strategic approach to operations," said Bulu Box Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Jarrett regarding the recent hire.

Culwell joins Bulu Box shortly after the company announced its turnkey subscription box solutions division. As covered by NutraIngredients-USA (http://www.nutraingredients-usa.com/Markets/No-longer-a-s...), the Bulu Box team provides their expertise as a pioneer in the subscription box industry to create and manage successful subscription box programs for select companies, while continuing to operate their own BuluBox.com. Current clients of the Bulu Box turnkey subscription box solutions program include multi-billion dollar global retailers and distinct startups.

About Bulu Box

Bulu Box builds subscription box programs for themselves and other companies. Created in 2011 and launched in 2012, Bulu Box is one of the first subscription boxes and continues to pioneer the industry. The website bulubox.com continues to operate while the Bulu Box team works with multi-billion dollar companies executing either full or à la carte "Turnkey Subscription Box Solutions." Bulu Box is the Subscription Box Champion 🔁📦🏆 offering Turnkey Subscription Box Solutions working with partners to win, win, win.Find more at www.BuluBox.com/Press

Contact
Mariah Nimmich
***@bulubox.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bulubox.com Email Verified
Tags:Subscription Box, Subscription Product, New Hire
Industry:Business
Location:Lincoln - Nebraska - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bulu, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share