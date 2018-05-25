HIDEit Mounts at InfoComm 2018

Media Contact

HIDEit Mounts

***@hideitmounts.com

7753578140 HIDEit Mounts7753578140

End

-- Press Release: HIDEit Mounts at InfoComm 2018HIDEit Mounts Exhibiting at InfoComm 2018 with Component Wall Mounts.Reno, NV. — HIDEit Mounts is the premier manufacturer for component wall mounts, and will be making an appearance at the InfoComm in Las Vegas, Nevada June 6-8. The company, which is headquartered in Reno, Nevada manufactures all products in the USA and offers the most ways to streamline and organize entertainment spaces with mounts for game consoles, cable boxes, media players, audio equipment, and small computers."This year we are making a new push, we are focusing on more mounting solutions for the commercial market" says Chuck Shirley, Co-founder of HIDEit Mounts."We've learned over the years that the commercial market needs these professional mounting solutions just as much as the general consumer. In 2018 we have been identifying commercial products that may need mounting solutions, InfoComm will be a big help with that effort."HIDEit Mounts has provided solutions for Troxell Communications, Spinitar, and United Data Technologies among others."One initiative that we're most excited about is fabricating custom solutions for large projects."Co-Founder Chuck Shirley will be available for interviews and meetings at InfoComm 2018, Booth #C1915.About HIDEit Mounts: HIDEit is a total solution to vertically wall mount your electronic components and video game consoles. Privately held, we've been trusted by thousands since 2009. HIDEit Mounts are made in the USA from powder-coated, heavy gauge steel in an ISO Certified shop. HIDEit Mounts won't chip and are built to last.