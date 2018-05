Lucd Partners with MarGenius to Help Business People Connect with Opportunities

marGenius

Contact

JoAnn M Stadtmueller

SR Director of Marketing

***@lucd.ai JoAnn M StadtmuellerSR Director of Marketing

End

-- Lucd and marGenius on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to help individuals work more effectively and efficiently. The two industry-leading companies are teaming up to integrate their solutions for collaboration.With data and artificial intelligence exploding globally, business people are turning to marGenius to prospect, connect and engage. marGenius has created an app that helps you maximize your time by identifying opportunities for you to connect and meet prospects, clients and partners.Lucd is an end-to-end platform for AI innovation with core technology that enables businesses, AI innovators, and technology leaders to stimulate innovation and make empowered decisions. Combining unique intellectual property combined with leading open source tools into an easy to use system, Lucd enables all businesses to take advantage of the fast-moving AI market and capture, secure and harness data.Lucd's CEO, Russ Blattner: "Lucd is about making AI easy with an end to end platform that allows innovators and enterprises to responsibly focus on positive outcomes from data. I am excited that we can deliver that capability for marGenius and look forward to the new opportunities that will be created.""With the integration and adaptability of the Lucd platform, marGenius is able to provide the intelligent insight for our mobile application. As we continue to evolve our feature set, the Lucd solution and team will be able to provide the expertise and the infrastructure we need to deploy our enhanced functionality in a timely manner."-Saurabh Dharia, Founder and CEO, marGeniusAbout LucdLucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning. Lucd leverages these capabilities to deliver to the needs of AI innovators that are transforming business and public-sector organizations. For more information visit https://www.lucd.ai/