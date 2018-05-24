News By Tag
Garrison Collection debuts first Showroom at Neocon
Garrison Collection is thrilled to be exhibiting in the upcoming NeoCon Expo taking place at The Mart in Chicago from June 11 - 13 of 2018.
"As our flooring offering continues to expand towards water and wear-resistant products, it is only natural that our company opens its market to the commercial design industry." - Jim Hilaski, President, Garrison Collection
Attendees of NeoCon can request samples, meet Garrison service representatives, and discuss upcoming project goals. Garrison Collection hopes to build long-lasting connections with leaders in the commercial, design, and architecture industry. If you are looking for a high-end, affordable flooring solution for your next project, visit the Garrison Collection booth #7-7140A!
About Garrison Collection:
Based out of Los Angeles, Garrison Collection started as a small, family-owned business in 1956. It has successfully grown as a family-owned business by maintaining a consistent mindset with a commitment to excellence and innovation. The company offers a wide range of flooring and moulding products, from the modern and cutting edge to the classic and vintage-inspired. Regardless of whether you are looking for a luxurious hardwood or affordable vinyl floor, Garrison has over 200 unique products to suit your needs.
About NeoCon:
Held every June at The Mart in Chicago since 1969, Neocon serves as the commercial design industry's launch pad for innovation—offering ideas and introductions that shape the built environment today and into the future.
Over the last 50 years, Neocon has evolved into an international hub that brings together more than 50,000 professionals for networking opportunities as well as dynamic and diverse learning experiences.
Garrison Collection Website:
http://www.GarrisonCollection.com/
NeoCon Hours and Information:
Monday, June 11 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, June 12 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday, June 13 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Contact
info@garrisoncollection.com
(800)556-9003
