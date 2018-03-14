Garrison Collection will be attending the HD Expo

Garrison Collection is thrilled to be exhibiting in the upcoming HD Expo taking place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

-- Presented by the Hospitality Design Magazine, this exhibit is the leading event for hospitality product sourcing and networking. Each year, it brings an audience of nearly 12,000 hospitality design project decision-makers ready to network, browse, and purchase materials.After the success of their collaboration with the Bernardus Lodge and Spa in Carmel and the Hotel Maya in Long Beach, Garrison Collection has been determined to break into the hospitality industry. With over 200 unique flooring products in stock, lighting fast lead times, and renowned customer service standards, the family owned firm is perfectly positioned to service the hospitality industry's needs.The prestigious company has eight warehouses throughout California and will showcase their comprehensive collection of flooring solutions at the upcoming HD Expo in Las Vegas. Attendees of the HD Expo can request samples, meet Garrison service representatives and discuss upcoming project goals. Garrison Collection hopes to build long-lasting connections with leaders in the hospitality, design and architecture industry. If you are looking for a high-end, affordable flooring solution for your next project,During the three day event, Garrison Collection will be exhibiting their best-selling, most innovative products in an ideally located 400 square foot booth. In addition to their namesake hardwood flooring product lines, Garrison will also be exhibiting their laminate and vinyl flooring products. At the center of attention will be the new AquaBlue WPC, a new waterproof flooring product which repels moisture and bacteria – making it extremely resistant to water damage and optimal for hospitality projects.Based out of Los Angeles, Garrison Collection started as a small, family-owned business in 1956. It has successfully grown as a family-owned business by maintaining a consistent mindset with a commitment to excellence and innovation. The company offers a wide range of flooring and moulding products, from the modern and cutting edge to the classic and vintage-inspired. Regardless of whether you are looking for a luxurious hardwood or affordable vinyl floor, Garrison has over 200 unique products to suit your needs.The Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference (HD Expo) is the premier show for the hospitality industry. Each May in Las Vegas, the three-day event brings together over 10,000 designers, architects, hotel owners and operators, developers, specifiers and purchasers with more than 800 hospitality design manufacturers and product providers. Exhibitors come to share their latest and most innovative products and services with the hospitality industry. HD Expo is your one-stop shop for inspiration, building relationships and strengthening existing ones, as well as placing the best and newest hospitality design elements into your current and future projects.Wednesday, May 2nd 9:30 am – 5:00 pmThursday, May 3rd 9:30 am – 5:00 pmFriday, May 4th 9:30 am – 2:00 pm