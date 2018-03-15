News By Tag
Garrison Collection Awarded Best of Houzz 2018!
Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design industry professionals, has awarded Garrison Collection with the highly sought after "Best of Design" Award.
The Best Of Houzz is awarded in three different categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. The Design Award is the most popular among the 40 million Houzz users.
This renowned award is a testimony that Garrison Collection's portfolio includes some of the most popular images across all categories on Houzz throughout 2017. Houzz's users selected our Garrison project at the Sunset Strip Estate showcasing a unique staircase manufactured with the Walnut Natural wood from the Garrison II Smooth collection, seen on the left here. This stunning hardwood is one of our most classic and requested fsbdt products from the Garrison Collection. The beautiful golden hue is timeless and versatile, allowing it to complement a variety of design styles. Use this award-winning hardwood in your space to add a touch of sophistication. "The Houzz community selected a phenomenal group of Best of Houzz 2018 awards winners, so this year's recipients should be very proud", said Liza Hausman, Vice President of talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry. "We are extremely pleased to give them both this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."
About Garrison Collection
Based out of Los Angeles, Garrison Collection started as a small, family-owned business in 1956. It has successfully grown by maintaining a consistent mindset with a commitment to excellence. The company offers a wide range of flooring and moulding products, from the modern and cutting edge to the classic and vintage-inspired.
Visit us on http://www.garrisoncollection.com
