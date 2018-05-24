News By Tag
Home Helpers Expands to Central Connecticut
This new franchise location will serve Bristol, Burlington, East Granby, Plainville, Unionville, Waterbury, West Simsbury, West Suffield, Wolcott and the surrounding areas.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers of Central Connecticut also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including fall sensor, GPS location and an automated medication dispenser. Communities served include Bristol, Burlington, East Granby, Plainville, Unionville, Waterbury, West Simsbury, West Suffield, Wolcott and the surrounding areas.
"My wife Tracy and I decided to bring a better care option, with Home Helpers, to the Bristol area after experiencing first-hand how life-altering it can be to care for a loved one. All too recently, Tracy and I lost both her parents. Before then, I watched as my grandmother devoted 7 years of her life to caring for my grandfather as he fought his battle with Alzheimer's. A thief of a disease. My grandfather, Larry, led a very successful life, holding over 70 patents in countries across the world."
Home Helpers of Central Connecticut offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as ambulation, grooming, bathing, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
"I consider the work we do with clients is to build a relationship and partner to advocate and provide the best possible care. I want to deliver a service that's focused on real people, their families and their long-term needs," Gardner said.
"I believe our approach to clients and the delivery of services must be more than running a business – it's about pairing compassionate, quality-minded caregivers with people in my community who need care, and advocacy. Our business is built on caregivers who align with the heart of this company. They are focused on taking care of each individual person. We want them to understand what our clients need, what their families are looking for and what we can do to exceed everyone's expectations,"
Before Home Helpers Home Care, Bill worked for a technology company, helping a diverse group of government agencies and public healthcare providers improve delivery of programs to better serve the community. Outcomes helped families and patients more effectively find and access services. A professional history focused on how to helping families navigate their healthcare options more effectively.
"I wanted to do something that would truly help people. I wanted to disrupt the current state of the healthcare industry by making a meaningful difference for people who need continuous care outside of the hospital setting," Gardner said. "During the course of my life I, like most, have been exposed to the plight many individuals and families face when they try to get the care they need. In numerous cases, there's just a breakdown in how best to navigate, receive support and access care those individuals really need."
For more information about how Home Helpers of Central Connecticut can serve you and your family, call (860)540-4590, email BGardner@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Bill Gardner
bgardner@homehelpershomecare.com
(860)458-6121
