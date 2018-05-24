 
News By Tag
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Ocean County Score
* Lbi Region
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Business Breakfast Power Hour to launch on October 25 with Southern Ocean Chamber and Ocean SCORE

Trying something new to reach the early hour business people, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Ocean County SCORE to present a series of drop in breakfast networking and tips at the Mainland Manahawkin
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Early risers welcome to a special series that features open call for breakfast and networking. Leading up to the Southern Ocean Chamber's 105th year of service, they are working with the Ocean County SCORE mentors to create a new business event to reach a more casual approach to networking and achieving business goals.

Beginning at 730 am and promising to be no longer than one hour, the Business Breakfast Power Hour series will be an interactive networking with a focus each month on new marketing tips and business success strategies. There is no fee to attend, but the cost of the individual breakfast which is $12.95 plus tip and tax and will be paid directly by the attendee to the restaurant.

The October 25, 2018 breakfast will be start out with a breakfast buffet at the Mainland Kitchen and Pub located at the Holiday Inn Manahawkin at 151 Route 72 E. The attendees will have an opportunity to introduce their business and participate in a marketing discussion which will be led by Southern Ocean Chamber member and Ocean County SCORE mentor Adam Binder.  The power hour promises three takeaways from each meeting that everyone can put into practice easily.  All businesses or potential business owners welcome, you do not need to be affiliated with either organization to join these monthly series.

RSVP is requested to allow for proper planning, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber at 609 494 7211 or by email at info@sochamber.com . For more information on the hosting organizations go to https://oceancounty.score.org or
https://visitLBIregion.com
End
Source:Southern Ocean County Chamber
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Southern Ocean Chamber, Ocean County Score, Lbi Region
Industry:Business
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share