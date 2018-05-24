News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Breakfast Power Hour to launch on October 25 with Southern Ocean Chamber and Ocean SCORE
Trying something new to reach the early hour business people, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Ocean County SCORE to present a series of drop in breakfast networking and tips at the Mainland Manahawkin
Beginning at 730 am and promising to be no longer than one hour, the Business Breakfast Power Hour series will be an interactive networking with a focus each month on new marketing tips and business success strategies. There is no fee to attend, but the cost of the individual breakfast which is $12.95 plus tip and tax and will be paid directly by the attendee to the restaurant.
The October 25, 2018 breakfast will be start out with a breakfast buffet at the Mainland Kitchen and Pub located at the Holiday Inn Manahawkin at 151 Route 72 E. The attendees will have an opportunity to introduce their business and participate in a marketing discussion which will be led by Southern Ocean Chamber member and Ocean County SCORE mentor Adam Binder. The power hour promises three takeaways from each meeting that everyone can put into practice easily. All businesses or potential business owners welcome, you do not need to be affiliated with either organization to join these monthly series.
RSVP is requested to allow for proper planning, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber at 609 494 7211 or by email at info@sochamber.com . For more information on the hosting organizations go to https://oceancounty.score.org or
https://visitLBIregion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse