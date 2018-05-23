News By Tag
Corporate360 CEO Varun Chandran selected for World's largest Innovation Lab - UNLEASH Singapore
They come as part of UNLEASH 2018 – a global programme that aims to create innovative, implementable and scalable solutions towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
For a week, the 1,000 selected millennial thought leaders will work on challenges in eight different themes, each tied to an SDG, which are: Food, Health, Education & ICT, Water & Sanitation, Energy, Sustainable Cities & Communities, Responsible Supply Chain & Consumption, and Climate Action.
Can the world end poverty by 2030? Some 1000 of the brightest young minds from around the world are gathering in Singapore to work on precisely that. They come from different backgrounds and have different expertise; and they're all keen to do their part to contribute back to society.
Corporate360 CEO Varun Chandran has been selected to take part. Here is what he has to say about trying to make the world a better place.
'Quality Education is the foundation of modern societies. Having the right skills and knowledge can lift one out of poverty. If we can help to develop people through education, then they can come up with their own ideas, and this will hopefully create a kind of snowball effect that is – opportunity awareness, innovation of products and solutions with societal impact, entrepreneurship & job creation for overall economic growth progressively touching the lives of all segments of people in the community.
A couple years ago, a group of C360 colleagues, volunteers and I visited some rural villages in Kerala, India. Besides building houses, toilets and providing monthly food kits for the villagers, we started a bus service for a school in one of the villages. We also set up a skill based digital training program for students. The purpose is to empower these youth with modern day skills so that they can make a sustainable livelihood. We opened an office in a rural town and created over 150 meaningful jobs for rural youth and women. It reinforced to me the importance of vocational and digital skills training and how it can help people.'
C360 is proud that one of our employee have been chosen to take part in UNLEASH. During #UNLEASHLAB2018 (https://www.facebook.com/
This engagement gives us a solid understanding of opportunities and challenges within youth development and education sector in remote rural areas. Our vision is that all children should be empowered to learn and that this should be achieved through partnerships and a focus on innovation to create sustainable change that enables children living in poverty to learn and develop their potential.
#bethedifference #socialimpact
About Corporate360
Our software product allows businesses to avail accurate marketing intelligence data, while help creating employment and digital skill development among women, youth and physically challenged from marginalized communities across Asia. For more details visit www.corporate360.us
