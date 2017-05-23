Corporate360: Winner Of SalesTech Awards 2017

SalesTech Award is a leading platform that demonstrates excellence, innovation and leadership in the sales technology space.

-- SalesTech Award is a leading platform that demonstrates excellence, innovation and leadership in the sales technology space. The sales technology awards are presented to companies and intellectual individuals who come forward with great ideas that showcase their excellence, innovative thinking and their leadership in the sales technology market. The sales technology awards are formed in partnership with the business to business Technology Marketing Community on platform such as LinkedIn. They draw off the experience of many hundred thousands of sales and marketing professionals and help shortlist some of the World's best sales technology products, professionals and many other such organizations.The 2017 SalesTech Awards celebrate products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in the sales technology space. The winners are judged based on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote.This year's(Asia-Pacific)andproduct(Asia-Pacific) award won by Corporate360. "Congratulations to Corporate 360 for winning the 2017 SalesTech Award," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 100,000 member B2B Technology Marketing Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the awards program in cooperation with Crowd Research Partners. "All winners and finalists reflect the very best in today's sales technology industry. This year's SalesTech Awards clearly reflect how rapidly salestech is gaining traction in sales organizations to boost productivity and revenue."offers the world's largest enterprise business leads for Asia. It includes 120k+ companies, 1 Million+ contact details including business & IT decision makers, 20 Million+ IT installation data, competitive intelligence, purchase signals, social data, predictive lead score, buyer's behaviour and a lot more. The data sets cover large, mid-size and fast growing IT rich enterprises from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong & India. "There are several millions of businesses in Asia. However, the sizable business, which is the real addressable market for enterprise businesses in Asia, is sub 200k businesses. And we have all of it covered in our data platform," says Demy D'Cruz, Vice President Corporate360.Corporate360 is the leading SalesTech Company from Asia Pacific with global B2B coverage and a best-in-class data research team. We'll continue to develop solutions with smarter techniques to help our clients get greater insights into their marketing, data, and growth opportunities. ProspectR is a SaaS-based SalesTech product. A marketing data-as-a-service cloud software for B2B marketers, that helps users discover sales leads, ideal buyer contacts, technology installations, and competitive intelligence. It empowers B2B sales representatives to close deals faster, eliminate sales research, accelerate pipeline creation, beat the competition, and maintain CRM data accuracy. The product is built using advanced data science technologies such as NLP, Machine Learning and AI combined with human research.We serve sales, marketing, analytics and data science teams at Fortune 500 and fast growing, data-driven organizations across a wide variety of industries with over 300 global clients.Contact us:, 1.888.667.6881Follow us on