News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Corporate360: Finalist For The 'Best SalesTech Start-Up Award' Asia-Pacific
The 2017 SalesTech Awards celebrate products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in the sales technology space.
1. Best SalesTech Startup (Asia-Pacific)
2. Sales & Account Intelligence Software (Asia-Pacific)
The 2017 SalesTech Awards celebrate products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in the sales technology space. The winner will be judged on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote.
Corporate360 offers the world's largest enterprise business leads for Asia. It includes 120k+ companies, 1 Million+ contact details including business & IT decision makers, 20 Million+ IT installation data, competitive intelligence, purchase signals, predictive lead score, buyer's behaviour and a lot more. The data sets covers large, mid-size and fast growing IT rich enterprises from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong & India.
"There are several millions of businesses in Asia. However the sizable business, which is the real addressable market for enterprise businesses in Asia, is sub 200k businesses. And we have all of it covered in our data platform," says Arun, the Head of Data Products, Corporate360.
Corporate360 is the leading SalesTech Company from Asia Pacific with global B2B coverage and a best-in-class data research team. We'll continue to develop solutions with smarter techniques to help our clients get greater insights into their marketing, data, and growth opportunities.
ProspectR is a SaaS-based SalesTech product. A marketing data-as-a-service cloud software for B2B marketers, that helps users discover sales leads, ideal buyer contacts, technology installations, and competitive intelligence.
It empowers B2B sales representatives to close deals faster, eliminate sales research, accelerate pipeline creation, beat competition, and maintain CRM data accuracy.
The product is built using advanced data science technologies such as NLP, Machine Learning and AI combined with human research.
We serve sales, marketing, analytics and data science teams at Fortune 500 and fast growing, data-driven organizations across a wide variety of industries with over 300 global clients.
Contact us: enquiry@corporate360.us, 1.888.667.6881
Visit us http://www.corporate360.us
Media Contact
Corporate360
18886676881
***@corporate360.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse