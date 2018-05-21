REAP: A Jack Forester Thriller: A Novel of Suspense By Dr. Frank J. Edwards

FRANK J EDWARDS' REAP

--is pleased to announce the publication of, by. The second novel in Dr. Edwards' trilogy of books centered around physician Dr. Jack Forester, the book brings back many of the popular characters of his previous, five-star-rated, novel,In, Dr. Jack Forester, Chief of Emergency Medicine at the New Canterbury Medical Center and the lead character of author Frank J. Edwards' previous best-selling medical thriller,, faces the challenge of his life as a religious terrorist undertakes to bomb the medical center to stop a new experimental medical device that could change the rules for women's reproductive care worldwide. But neither Jack nor the terrorist know that the device itself contains a dark secret protected by a powerful cabal that will stop at nothing to advance its own hidden ends. When Jack's investigative journalist wife Zellie looks into the case after the mysterious disappearance of several medical personnel, the plot thickens in very dangerous ways.The riveting medical novel explores some of most serious issues of the day, from ever-accelerating technological developments in medicine, women's reproductive issues, homegrown terrorism, religious fanaticism, bureaucratic infighting, the impact of war on returning veterans, high-level corporate lawlessness and the persistent temptations of eugenics, all involving the appealing protagonists and fast-paced action of, the well-received previous novel in the series.More than a medical suspense thriller, Dr. Edwards brings together his skills as a published poet and his lifelong experience in Emergency Medicine to create a dazzling fiction that touches on some of the most important subjects of our time.Frank J. Edwards lives in Western New York. After a tour as a combat helicopter pilot, he studied English and Chemistry at UNC Chapel Hill, went to medical school at the University of Rochester, and later received an MFA in Writing at Warren Wilson College. He started the first writing workshop for medical students at the University of Rochester's Division of Medical Humanities. and now directs an emergency medicine residency program in Upstate New York.Dr. Edwards has written a number of books prior to, including the first Jack Forester thriller, a collection of poetry and short stories called, and two books of medical nonfiction, Medical Malpractice and The M&M Files. Each of his books, including REAP, are available on Amazon.com.Said Pascal Editions owner and publisher David Pascal, "Dr. Edwards' career has been a dramatic and thoughtful one, rich in contributions both to his country, his patients, the medical profession, and the craft of literature. His background and previous works have given his work an authority and depth that few works of medical fiction can hope to match. Helping bring that work to the attention and consideration of an ever-widening readership is a pleasure and an honor."Says Edwards, "My first goal is to create a story that draws readers in and pulls them along effortlessly. No matter how important the themes, if the book isn't a joy to read, it will never work."Dr. Edwards is currently finishing a new collection of poetry,, and is working of the final novel in the Jack Forester trilogy, tentatively entitledReaders and fans can follow its progress, and learn more Frank J. Edwards and his writing, by visitingandFrank J. Edwards, Author(585) 797-5174