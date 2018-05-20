News By Tag
VoidVR Announces new VR game, Hit The Hive
VoidVR, a small indie games studio with big dreams reveals that they are finalising their first VR game Hit The Hive, an energetic wave shooter set in space for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The game which is due to release on the 24th of August 2018 is undergoing it's final stages of polishing well ahead of schedule, meaning this currently Early Access game will shortly become a (virtual) reality.
"Hit The Hive's purpose is to redefine the VR Wave Shooter genre with our unique take on gameplay" said, Stephen Newman, Founder of VoidVR, who went on to say "We utilise procedural generation
to create exciting, fast paced and diverse levels that are unique every time you play, even down to individual waves. Each level requires a different play style making Hit The Hive one of the most varied VR games on the market, according to our research.".
"We pride ourselves on our commitment to gameplay, we want our players to have an exciting and uplifting session every time they strap in to Hit The Hive and without breaking the bank, with an Early Access price of £8.99 and a full release price of £10.99, this makes Hit The Hive one of the most affordable VR shooters by far!" Said Stephen Newman in a recent announcement via the community Discord server.
Hit The Hive is a fast paced VR wave shooter set in space utilising procedural generation to provide
a unique experience every time you play, using your revolutionary plasma weapons to take on The Hive, a deadly force of relentless robots stopping at nothing to take over your planet!
Can you survive their murderous assault and destroy The Hive and their queen?!
Currently available on Steam Early Access for the HTC Vive with Oculus Rift support coming shortly before release on the 24th of August 2018.
For more information, please visit https://store.steampowered.com/
Development/
About VoidVR
VoidVR is a small indie studio headed by Stephen Newman, born out of one man's dream to take VR games to the next level and provide a level of content and affordability that is unrivalled by none.
The studio itself puts the player above everything in every aspect of what we do. VoidVR makes games for gamers.
Contact
Stephen Newman
***@live.co.uk
End
