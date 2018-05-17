News By Tag
Smithers Expands Testing for Rubber Infill Material Commonly Used in Artificial Turf Sports Fields
Rubber infill, consisting of recycled rubber granules, provides shock absorption for artificial turf surfaces in a variety of applications worldwide. Recently, numerous studies have been conducted to better understand potential dangers of ingesting infill, leading to the establishment of the ASTM F3188-16 standard to limit the presence of metals in the material.
"Rubber infill is often made using recycled tires. With our decades of expertise in tire and rubber testing, Smithers has a deep understanding of how to analyze infill samples," said Jim Popio, Vice President, Smithers Rapra. "Smithers has a trusted reputation in material chemistry, especially rubber chemistry, so our labs are a prime choice for assisting with compliance."
Smithers' materials characterization laboratory is equipped with a Microwave Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrophotometer (MP-AES) that offers sensitivity and range superior to that of traditional AA and approaching ICP-OES.
Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe, and China, covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services from material chemistry
About Smithers Rapra:
Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the rubber and plastics industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers adds value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visitwww.smithersrapra.com.
About The Smithers Group:
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visitwww.smithers.com.
You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:
425 West Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44303
Telephone: 330-762-7441
Contact
Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
