Waterfront Digital Press announces the release of Nova Wightman's first book, Awake and Aligned
Awake and Aligned: How to Navigate the Human Experience as a Spiritual Being takes you on a powerful conscious journey of spiritual transformation where you will learn this pesky thing called 'being human' is ok and a vital component
This extraordinary book offers you a single key to navigating your day-to-day experience in a way that opens you up to receiving everything you've ever wanted to do, be or have. The key? How to functionally merge your humanity with your spirituality and navigate your life from this awake and aligned place. The result? You'll access the magic of life and experience greater ease, flow, abundance, clarity and joy.
About The Author
Nova Wightman is the owner and operator of Go Within Life Coaching, a certified Co-Active Life Coach (CPCC), a CwG Coach (Conversations with God) on Neale Donald Walsch's team, an NLP Practitioner, speaker, author and workshop facilitator, and Master Reiki practitioner.
Nova never felt "normal" or like she fit in growing up. While other kids her age were obsessing about boys, fashion and makeup, she was reading books like Conversations with God by Neale Donald Walsch, going to a spiritual church with her mom, and developing her ability to see auras and energy (while also obsessing about boys, fashion and makeup).
Nova devoured every spiritual text and resource she could get her hands on, and while she found herself joyfully resonating with so many concepts and truths that she had never been able to articulate herself, she would always hit the wall when it came to applying them in any real way. It became her passion and mission to take some of these concepts and turn them into practical, everyday experience, rendering them consistently functional in the lives of people just like her.
From that mission the Spiritual Alignment process was born, and Nova has had the joy and satisfaction of guiding the most incredible people through it over the past several years, witnessing stuff you just can't make up.
Nova joined the Conversations with God Coaching Team by personal invite from her mentor, Neale Donald Walsch in 2012.
Nova is a happy human being who is very down to earth and enjoys good humor and wisely-used sarcasm, approaching life and her work from the perspective of "we are spiritual beings having a human experience" AND "we are human beings having a spiritual experience" - it's all about integrating these parts of ourselves, owning them vs. resisting them, and most importantly, enjoying them.
Working with others in a deep, meaningful way is Nova's passion, her life's purpose, and each time she watches a soul recognize itself, she says it is the most amazing and humbling experience a gal could ask for. Energy is her first language, and she loves reading the energy of others, providing energetic "adjustments,"
Awake and Aligned: How to Navigate the Human Experience as a Spiritual Being was a manifested project for Nova and she shares the wisdom she applies in her coaching programs that she sees work time and time again. This book is the culmination of her magic and she is ready to see more humans awake and aligned than ever before.
Further information is available on https://www.novawightman.com/
About Waterfront Digital Press
Waterfront Digital Press was founded by William Gladstone of Waterside Productions (www.Waterside.com)
For further information or to schedule a story or an interview, please contact the publisher or author via the author's agency at:
Johanna Maaghul Johanna@waterside.com (415) 328-5303
